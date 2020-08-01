Complete Guide to Ultra Unlock: Dragon Week in Pokémon GO

Dragon Week, the first week of the three-week-long Ultra Unlock event in Pokémon GO, kicked off this Friday by introducing Rayquaza and Gible back into raids with their Shiny forms available. In addition to this, a series of bonuses, special Eggs, and Timed Research has been introduced into the game. Read on for a full breakdown of Dragon Week.

Research

The Timed Research, so far the only announced for Ultra Unlock, kicks off Dragon Week with a series of easy tasks that will feature two guaranteed encounters with Deino, a rare spawn that has just been released as a Shiny.

Page One

Power up Pokèmon 5 times: 3 Hyper Potions

Make 5 Nice Throws: 500 XP

Catch 3 Dragon-type Pokèmon: 5 Pokéballs

REWARD: 500 Stardust, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Dratini

Page Two

Evolve 3 Pokèmon: 3 revives

Make 7 Great throws: 500 XP

Catch 5 Dragon-type Pokemon: 7 Pokéballs

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Bagon

Page Three

Win a raid: Charged TM

Make an Excellent throw: 1,000 XP

Catch 7 Dragon-type Pokèmon: 5 Great balls

REWARDS: 1000 Stardust, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Deino

Page Four

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Dragon Scale

Make 3 Excellent Throws: 1500 XP

Catch 9 different species of Pokèmon: 7 Great Balls

REWARDS: 1000 Stardust, 1 silver pinap, Alolan Exeggutor

Page Five

Auto Claim: (2,500 XP)

Auto Claim: (2,500 XP)

Auto Claim: (2,500 XP)

REWARD: 1000 Stardust, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Deino

Dieno is no common spawn in Pokémon GO, so this Dragon Week Timed Research will offer some trainers their Pokédex entry for the little emo dragon. Also, with Deino's evolution of Hydreigon functioning well as both a Dragon and Dark-type attacker, the guaranteed lowest IV of 10/10/10 for Deinos encountered through this Research is a huge bonus.

Dragon Week Field Research

In addition to the Special Research, there are four event-themed tasks that can be found at Pokéstops.

Make an Excellent Throw: Bagon

Win a Raid: Dratini

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: 2 Golden Razz Berry

Catch 3 Dragon-type Pokémon: 1 Rare Candy

Of these four, we recommend trainers focus on the Rare Candy. Bagon and Dratini are plentiful in the wild at the moment, and doing enough raids will award more Golden Razzes than necessary. Rare Candy, on the other hand, is always in demand.

Spawns

A mixture of Dragon-types and Dragon… adjacent Pokémon are currently in the wild for Dragon Week, including:

Alolan Exeggutor

Bagon

Charmander

Dratini

Gible

Horsea

Seadra

Swablu

Treecko

Trapinch

Vibrava

Eggs

The Dragon Week eggs are the 7KM eggs only available through Gifts, and currently include:

Bagon

Deino

Dratini

Gible

Horsea

Swablu

Trapinch (s)

Dragon Week Raids

Rayquaza dominates Tier Five raids while Gible makes a stunning return to the rotation. We covered this in full in our Rayquaza Raid Guide, and Raid Rotation reports, so catch the breakdown there to maximize on Dragon Week and prepare for the next phases of Ultra Unlock in Pokémon GO.