Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monomi Park, Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 Reveals Come Rain Or Slime Update

While Slime Rancher 2 is still in Early Access, the game is getting a new update for the Fall with new mechanics and things to do.

Indie game developer and publisher Monomi Park has revealed a new update on the way for Slime Rancher 2, as it's still in Early Access. This new update is designed to offer up a couple of new features, the main one being a plethora of new weather elements that will dazzle you, but also present challenges. You'll also be able to explore more areas of Rainbow Island, where the forces of nature reign supreme, giving you a chance to find new exotic slimes. WHile they didn't give it a release date, we know it will arrive sometime in Fall 2023. For now, we have more info about it below.

Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 15 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover. As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island's secrets and uncover its true purpose, she'll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Come Rain Or Slime Update

All New Weather System : The skies and environment will come alive with rain, wind, thunderstorms, lightning and more! As the weather dances across the different areas, you can discover their unique impact on the environment and slimes. Discover how weather systems escalate and produce new phenomena like tornadoes and tangle vines.

: The skies and environment will come alive with rain, wind, thunderstorms, lightning and more! As the weather dances across the different areas, you can discover their unique impact on the environment and slimes. Discover how weather systems escalate and produce new phenomena like tornadoes and tangle vines. Return of Tangle and Dervish Slimes : Prepare to welcome back some of your favorite slimes with rebalanced behaviors. These slimes will captivate both new and experienced ranchers. Rediscover their abilities as they carve a unique niche in the ever-evolving ecosystem.

: Prepare to welcome back some of your favorite slimes with rebalanced behaviors. These slimes will captivate both new and experienced ranchers. Rediscover their abilities as they carve a unique niche in the ever-evolving ecosystem. Weather Symphony: Immerse in an auditory feast that beautifully reflects the ebb and flow of dynamic weather changes. Each weather type boasts its own captivating melody, further enhancing the immersive experience as you explore the effects of nature's whims on the island's inhabitants.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!