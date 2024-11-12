Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Maschinen-Mensch, Mother Machine

Mother Machine Announces New Open Beta Playtest

Mother Machine will hold an Open Beta on Steam, as players will get to try a limited run of the co-op platformer in late November

Article Summary Mother Machine launches Open Beta on Steam Nov 22-25; explore as mischievous gremlins.

Experience procedurally-generated caves, customizable gremlin abilities, and thrilling co-op gameplay.

Play solo or with friends; seamless drop-in multiplayer for up to four players.

Dive into a story of technology, loneliness, and family on a mysterious alien planet.

Indie game developer and publisher Maschinen-Mensch have confirmed they will launch a new Open Beta playtest for their upcoming game, Mother Machine. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a 1-4 player co-op action platformer with RPG elements sprinkled in as you explore an underground world as a group of gremlins. The Open Beta will run on Steam from 1:30am PT on November 22 all the way to the same time on November 25. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Mother Machine

Set thousands of years in the future, Mother Machine takes place on a distant planet once colonized by humans but since abandoned. Left behind by her creators, an Artificial Intelligence faced a problem: without a purpose, she needed to find a way to protect her digital mind from breaking under the burden of being forever alone. Her solution was to create creatures she could care for. True rascals with an affinity for mischief and chaos, these little gremlins were bioengineered by their mother to withstand and survive a harsh alien environment. 3D-printed from the organic filament by their godlike Mother Machine, these creatures are tasked to collect and explore a vast cave network of a mysterious alien planet, brimming with biodiversity and peculiar life forms — but the further the gremlins venture, the more they find out about the dark secrets of the planet's history and the true ambitions of their mechanical mother.

Control a colorful chaos gremlin capable of seamlessly running, climbing, and leaping through intricate procedurally-designed alien caves, where no one playthrough is the same.

Extend and deepen the active abilities of their gremlins with a vast range of mutations, altering gameplay to suit their preferred playstyle and desired difficulty.

Join games at any time with easy drop-in multiplayer for up to four players, increasing the levels of both chaos and competition.

Share the experience with friends of all skill levels, as the game's balanced co-op mechanics allow expert players to join together with novices, making the mania more accessible.

Enjoy a silly, soulful world and an engaging narrative about the limits of technology, the nature of loneliness & the power of family.

Experience unique & personal moments created by emergent gameplay, endlessly replayable generative levels & satisfying progression.

