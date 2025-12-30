Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FunkyMouse, Lanesplit

Motorcycle Racing Simulator Lanesplit Arrives in Late January

Take to the streets at high speeds in the motorcycle racing simulator Lanesplit, set to be released on Steam in late January

Article Summary Lanesplit launches on Steam in late January, delivering high-speed motorcycle racing thrills.

Race through traffic on 15 distinct sportbikes across highways, mountains, and scenic roads worldwide.

Includes multiplayer, global leaderboards, and varied weather and traffic modes for added challenge.

Customize your look, enjoy a drum & bass soundtrack, and chase the leaderboard with skillful lane splitting.

Indie game developer and publisher FunkyMouse has confirmed their motorcycle racing simulator, Lanesplit, will be released this January. This is a high-speed title that will mimic what its like to get behind the wheel of one of a dozen different motorcycle designs and race through the streets, highways, and scenic routes like you're Akira. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on January 28. 2026.

Lanesplit

Throw caution to the wind and blaze between traffic in a white-knuckle race across the asphalt. Anticipate every turn across multiple looping locales. Bullet past pedestrian traffic through downtown highways, twisting mountain turnpikes, and ocean-front roads around the world. An all gas, no brakes approach can lead to victory, but the difference between finishing in first and a fatal crash is mere inches apart. Reach flow state as surroundings become a blur at breakneck speeds. Flirt with death while zooming between traffic consisting of 18-wheelers, lane-switching sedans, and other vehicles obeying traffic laws.

Mind the weather before selecting from fifteen distinct sportbikes with physics-accurate attributes. Conquer dry pavement with maximum top speed and nimble steering, and focus on traction and stopping power to ensure survival on slippery roads soaked with rain. Maneuver through mazes of traffic during Rush Hour mode, or cruise empty highways in Zen mode. Maximize aura with customizable clothing and helmet options. Feel the intensity of breaking land speed records as a drum and bass-fuelled soundtrack rises in volume alongside the speedometer and comes to a screeching halt with every crash.

Multiplayer Mode: Ride solo or with friends. The faster you ride, the higher your score multiplier, with the biggest rewards coming from high speeds and close, skillful lane splitting. Crashes or driving too slowly will reset your current points to zero with your highest points being saved to the global leaderboards.

Ride solo or with friends. The faster you ride, the higher your score multiplier, with the biggest rewards coming from high speeds and close, skillful lane splitting. Crashes or driving too slowly will reset your current points to zero with your highest points being saved to the global leaderboards. Multiple Weather and Traffic Settings: Conquer dry roads with ease by selecting bikes with high top speed and agile handling, and maximize traction and stopping power during wet-weather rides. Test riding reflexes during Rush Hour mode, and become one with the road in Zen mode, where you have the road all to yourself.

Conquer dry roads with ease by selecting bikes with high top speed and agile handling, and maximize traction and stopping power during wet-weather rides. Test riding reflexes during Rush Hour mode, and become one with the road in Zen mode, where you have the road all to yourself. Become King of the Road: As breakneck speeds turn the world into a blur, enter a flow state as LANESPLIT's drum & bass soundtrack increases in volume as you accelerate (and comes to a crashing halt when colliding with traffic).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!