Mountaintop Studios Secures Additional $30m For FPS Title

Mountaintop Studios revealed they have secured another $30m in funding on top of the firsdt $30m for their new tactical FPS title.

Mountaintop Studios announced this morning that they have secured another $30m in funding for their new tactical first-person shooter game. The funding comes after the company already secured $30m back in August 2023, but this time around, they snagged funding from a number of content creators and streamers, even an NBA player in the mix. We have more info about the round of funding from Nate Mitchell, Mountaintop's Co-Founder and CEO.

I'm thrilled to share that Mountaintop has raised $30M in additional funding from some of the best investors in the industry. This capital will help us deliver an even better experience for our players. Zack Zaharis from Anthos Capital led the round. We've gotten to know Zack well over the last few years, and we're thrilled to add him to the board. RX3 Growth Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Abstract, vgames, BoxGroup, and Spark Capital participated in the round. We're also honored to welcome some incredible new angel investors, including shroud, tarik, iiTzTimmy, Zedd, CohhCarnage, Sacriel, and Paul George. Thanks for joining us on this journey.

When we started Mountaintop in 2020, we set out with one simple goal: bring players together through unforgettable new challenges. That goal remains at the heart of what we do every day. Our commitment to being fully-remote — forever — has helped us assemble an all-star team of shooter veterans committed to our player-first philosophy. Building an outstanding game starts and ends with understanding what players want. We're always listening to their feedback – that's the path to building something that they love. We've been playtesting regularly with an amazing group of players over the last few years. Want to get involved? Sign up for the next upcoming playtest. Or, if you're interested in potentially joining the team at Mountaintop, we'd love to hear from you! We can't wait to show you what we've been working on. Thanks again for all the support.

