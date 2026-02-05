Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mad Pumpkins, Movierooms - Cinema Management

Movierooms – Cinema Management Announces Early Access Date

Design your own theaters furing the hallmark days of cinema as Movierooms - Cinema Management will launch into Early Access next month

Article Summary Movierooms - Cinema Management launches in Early Access next month, bringing theater simulation to PC.

Design, build, and customize your cinema through multiple historical eras, from silent films to multiplexes.

Hire and manage staff, curate film lineups, boost reputation, and maximize profits with strategic planning.

Experience a unique blend of sandbox creativity and story-driven historical missions celebrating film history.

Indie game developer and publisher Mad Pumpkins has confirmed the Early Access launch date for their latest title, Movierooms – Cinema Management. This is a management sim about theaters, as you'll design and run all sorts of rooms from motion pictures, starting with the early silent films and progressing through the decades to the modern era of film. We have a new trailer here and more details below as the EA release for the game will happen on March 4, 2026.

Movierooms – Cinema Management

Movierooms invites players to step into the shoes of a cinema manager and build their own theater business across different historical eras, blending strategy, creativity, and storytelling into a unique management experience that celebrates the history of film. From the humble nickelodeons of the early 1900s to modern multiplexes, players will design, customize and grow their cinema while balancing business decisions, staff management, and they must also be able to put together the best film programme to audience satisfaction.

Choose Tonight's Show: Curate the perfect film lineup for your audience. Select movies based on genre, ratings, reviews, and trends, and schedule screenings strategically. Time of day and day of the week directly impact attendance, requiring careful planning to maximize profits.

Curate the perfect film lineup for your audience. Select movies based on genre, ratings, reviews, and trends, and schedule screenings strategically. Time of day and day of the week directly impact attendance, requiring careful planning to maximize profits. Build Your Team and Your Theater: Hire and manage a specialized staff, including projectionists, cashiers, janitors, and era-specific roles. Design every room, decorate your spaces, and create a unique brand identity using an intuitive building system.

Hire and manage a specialized staff, including projectionists, cashiers, janitors, and era-specific roles. Design every room, decorate your spaces, and create a unique brand identity using an intuitive building system. Grow Fame and Reputation: Attract more customers through advertising campaigns, excellent service, and smart investments. Improve hygiene, comfort, and technology to earn VIP visitors and transform your small theater into a cutting-edge cinema empire.

Attract more customers through advertising campaigns, excellent service, and smart investments. Improve hygiene, comfort, and technology to earn VIP visitors and transform your small theater into a cutting-edge cinema empire. Sandbox Freedom: For players who prefer unlimited creativity, Sandbox Mode provides full access to equipment, decorations, and customization tools, allowing them to design their dream cinema without restrictions.

For players who prefer unlimited creativity, Sandbox Mode provides full access to equipment, decorations, and customization tools, allowing them to design their dream cinema without restrictions. A Story-Driven Historical Journey: Beyond classic tycoon mechanics, Movierooms features a narrative Historical Mode. Cinema history has been disrupted: iconic directors, actors, and film pioneers are lost across time. Guided by Gaspard, an animated Oscar-like statuette, players must travel through eras, complete special missions, and help these legendary figures return to their rightful place in history, or risk their films disappearing forever.

