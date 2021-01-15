Moving Out Receives A New Free "Moving In" Update

Team17, DevM Games, and SMG Studio will be adding a new update to Moving Out soon as players will be "Moving In". As you might suspect from the tile, the next update is going to pull a bit of role reversal. Up until now, most of the gameplay is basically you grabbing a bunch of junk out of people's homes and shoving it into a moving van. Simple enough, right? Well, the next update will have you doing the opposite and will bring the challenge level up a notch as you not only now have to move people's stuff into a new home, you have to place it in specific spots without breaking it. So have fun with all of that insanity. In total the update will give you 12 new levels, a new assist mode option, two new dances, and new t-shirt customisation options. No date has been set for it yet, but we're guessing it will drop in the next month. For now, enjoy the trailer below.

Set in the world of Packmore, Moving Out's chaotic, local multiplayer gameplay sees up to four players work together as Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts) to move furniture efficiently and creatively from condos, offices, mansions, and more, in the fastest time possible. The "Moving In" update is available in 12 of the game's original levels and gives players the new task of unpacking the van and placing items into their new homes; it also adds a new 'auto snap' option to the assist mode to help players position items exactly where they're needed. The update also adds the option for players to customise their character's shirts, and debuts two brand-new dance moves – The Prospector and Loveshack!