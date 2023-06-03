Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, MSI, Video Games | Tagged: laptop, mercedes, MSI

MSI Partners With Mercedes-AMG For New Limited-Edition Laptop

Mercedes-AMG is going to have their branding all over a brand new laptop, as they partnered with MSI for a special release.

MSI revealed this past week that the company has partnered up with Mercedes-AMG to present a brand-new laptop with its branding. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has been designed to mesh the look of luxury with the company's high-performance system, as they have given it a Selenite Gray color design. This version of their line of laptops comes with an exclusive AMG Rhombuses pattern, a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, and the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logos on the top cover, bottom bezel, and back cover. We got more info on the design below, however, the company didn't provide a release date for this one, or a price point for it, so we basically have to sit back and wait for more details.

The interior performance matches the remarkable qualities found in the exterior design. Powered by an Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 graphics, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport delivers immersive gameplay. With a 4K 16:10 OLED display, and the advanced MSI exclusive Cooler Boost 5 system with dual fans and five heat pipes, it guarantees a flawless visual experience. The package includes specially designed accessories, showcasing the collaboration between these prestigious brands. The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport package includes an exclusive package featuring a specially designed color box, mouse, mouse pad, USB drive, pouch, postcards and cable ties, completing the luxurious experience. Every accessory proudly features the MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logos, symbolizing their steadfast support for those who push the boundaries in gaming and racing.

During the latter part of the press event, MSI showcased its commitment to innovate through various new features in its products. One notable hardware innovation is the recently launched Smart Touchpad on its premium gaming laptop, Raider GE78 HX Smart Touchpad. It revolutionizes the user experience by allowing swift access to frequently used functions with a single click and customizable instant access functions. The expandable touchpad is the largest touchpad ever seen on a laptop, offering an expansive enhanced interaction. On the software front, MSI has also leveraged the potential of generative AI by integrating the edge version of the AI Artist into their laptops, offering a more intuitive & faster way of generating photo-realistic images without the risk of data leakage, particularly for creators.

