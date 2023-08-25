Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: epic games, Fortnite

Fortnite Launches Chapter 4 Season 4: Last Resort!

Epic Games has launched the latest season of Fortnite in Chapter 4, as things get a little more heavy duty in Season 4: Last Resort!

Epic Games has launched the latest season for Fortnite this week as players can jump into Chapter 4 – Season 4: Last Resort! The shorthand to this season is you're getting some Star Wars, you're getting some Vampires, you get some spy stuff with some infiltration, and you're getting a lot of explosions that you get to look cool walking away from. It feels like the season is meant to have a theme, but really, it comes off like a crock pot of everything they wanted to do in earlier seasons mixed into what we have here. We have more details below about the season and the latest trailer, but you can get the full rundown on their latest blog.

"Vampire Kado Thorne has made the Island his home in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 – Season 4, draining the Island's wealth and treasures to fund some pretty fancy real estate: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. Heist goods from Thorne's properties to take back what belongs to the Island — and, more importantly — to thwart Thorne's ultimate plan. The fate of the Island is at stake, and thievery's the last resort. So, are you in?"

Stealth is Optional: While stealth flies out the window, fly into a base with the Rocket Ram! Empty-handed? Look for Heist Bags containing heisting gear like the new Crash Pad Jr., unvaulted Remote Explosive, Business Turret — a transforming briefcase that automatically locks onto nearby enemies and fires once thrown — and more. Close the heist out with a cinematic getaway in the Nitro Fang by Victory Motors!

Luxurious Locations: Vampire Kado Thorne has drained the Island's wealth and treasures to fund some pretty fancy real estate. Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate are strongly-defended bases filled with cameras, laser grids, guards, and valuable items, so be prepared before infiltrating anywhere run by Thorne.

Battle Pass, Simplified: Purchasing the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass auto-unlocks maverick Nolan Chance. Progress through the Battle Pass to unlock Outfits like getaway driver Piper Pace and the man who keeps it simple: Khaby Lame. Later in the Season, Jedi Ahsoka Tano will be available to unlock!

