MSI Reveals New Changes To Creator & Gamer Laptops At CES 2022

GS77/66 Stealth: The award-winning Stealth GS series is the lightweight powerful laptop for enthusiastic gaming and professional use. GS77 comes with a new "core black" color and a new, more durable, zinc alloy hinge. At less than 0.83" (21mm) for Z height, MSI managed to enlarge the touchpad and keycap size for a precise and comfortable typing experience. It is also equipped with 6 speakers for crisp treble and powerful bass. Business gamers will benefit from the webcam lock switch and support of up to 100W PD charging for better security and mobility.

Raider GE76/66: MSI Raider GE series is a real eye-catcher, and keeps the panoramic aurora lighting which creates an alluring sci-fi ambience. The performance, however, is even more astonishing; with the innovative thermal design by MSI, the Raider GE series can reach up to a total of 220W via MSI OverBoost. The Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad increases 10% of performance, and with displays up to 4K and Discrete Graphic Mode, gamers will have a fast and smooth experience with the MSI Raider Series. Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad only available for Raider GE series and Stealth GS77 with Intel Core i9 processor on configuration for maximized performance.

Vector GP76/66: The Vector GP Series represents a new way of thinking about computing; the name "Vector" was born from users' experiences in gaming, engineering, and scientific computing. The newly crowned Vector GP series features MSI-exclusive Cooler Boost 5 Technology and performance that can reach up to 210W.

Crosshair 15: Crosshair GL series is a collaboration between MSI and Ubisoft. The futuristic design featuring exclusive sci-fi elements is inspired by the tension and unsettling mood of gameplay. It is equipped with Intel Core i9 processors and Cooler Boost 5 Technology, and the graphic performance is at its maximized level, allowing the Crosshair 15 to stand its mid-tier competitors. Crosshair GL Series comes in three variants: Crosshair 15, Crosshair 17, and the limited-edition Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition that comes with an exclusive bundle pack.

Pulse GL76/66: The MSI Pulse GL76/66 keeps the image designed by Maarten Verhoeven – the titanium power-armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility – but adds Cooler Boost 5 that increases 15% airflow with a 33% reduction on wall thickness.

Sword 17/15, Katana GF76/66: The MSI Sword series has a new knight image with the magical immortal force, "Dragon Power", wielding an enchanted immortal sword of victory. This knight character is created by Justin Goby Fields, a famous concept artist from the United States. Both Sword and Katana series are set for gamers with a comfortable key travel at 1.7mm and the Cooler Boost 5 Cooling system.

Creator Z17, Creator Z16P and Creator M16: The Creator Z17 is the world's first 17-inch laptop to support pen touch, and with a 16:10 screen with thin bezel design and True Color Technology, the perfect companion for creators. The Creator Z16P has an extra 20% performance boost with Vapor Chamber Cooler, which generates 76% more cooling area, 65% more airflow, and decreases 2°C on surface temperature. With the competitive performance and the CNC-milled aluminum chassis, the Creator Z Series laptops are Studio Laptops for creators, inquisitive professionals, or consumers looking for high-quality, premium products.