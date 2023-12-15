Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Brixity, Studio Kingdom

Multiplayer Mode Has Finally Been Added To Brixity

Devsisters has a new update out for Brixity, as they finally have a multiplayer mode that you can play called Party at Play Square.

Article Summary New Party at Play Square update adds multiplayer to Brixity.

Players can now create custom maps and engage in live interactions.

Update includes new pipos, Brix themes, and over 50 costumes.

Cross-promotion with CookieRun series offers exclusive rewards.

Developer Studio Kingdom and publisher Devsisters has released a new update this week for Brixity, as the game now has a multiplayer mode after many requests. The sandbox city-building game now has a thrilling new mode for you to try out called Party At Play Square. The mode will have you interacting with other players as you attempt to expand the map in different ways. What's more, the update gives you a robust map editor so you can make things look how you wish. There are also a number of cosmetic additions, so you have the ability to change things up how you wish with your characters, as well as a special crossover with CookieRun that you can have fun with. We have the details of the new mode below.

Brixity – Party at Play Square

Going beyond city-building, the Party at Play Square update will enhance player's interactive experience. Users can now design their gameplay scenarios and engage in real-time interactions with other users, significantly expanding the creative aspect of the gaming experience. The Party at Play Square experience update includes the following:

Play Square – In the Play Square, players can create their maps, express emotions, and chat with other players to ensure smooth communication.

In the Play Square, players can create their maps, express emotions, and chat with other players to ensure smooth communication. Play Map Editor – This feature lets players bring their Play Map imagination to life. Players can design games such as running races, tag games, and PvP team battles using feature presets.

This feature lets players bring their Play Map imagination to life. Players can design games such as running races, tag games, and PvP team battles using feature presets. New Pipos, Brix, and Costumes – Optimized for Play Maps, the update will include ten new pipos (5 based on Winter Sports Center and five themed on gallery art museum), two seasonal Brix themes, and 57 costumes, including ten seasonal costumes.

Optimized for Play Maps, the update will include ten new pipos (5 based on Winter Sports Center and five themed on gallery art museum), two seasonal Brix themes, and 57 costumes, including ten seasonal costumes. Cross-promotion with CookieRun Series – After syncing accounts in Brixity, players can experience 2 CookieRun maps in Play Square. In return, CookieRun: OvenBreak will offer crystals and rainbow cubes, while CookieRun: Kingdom provides various in-game currencies and Brixity-exclusive costumes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!