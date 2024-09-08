Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Multiple Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Details Revealed Last Week

We play catch-up to several announcements from Call Of Duty, as we see more of what Black Ops 6 and Warzone have to offer this year

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 introduces Omnimovement for immersive 360-degree combat maneuvers in Multiplayer and Warzone.

Customize movement with Intelligent Movement options, enhancing sprint, mantle, crouch, and corner slice mechanics.

Black Ops 6 features 16 launch maps, including 12 Core 6v6 and 4 Strike maps, for intense, fast-paced multiplayer action.

Explore the eerie town of Liberty Falls in Zombies mode and fight through Area 99 in the new Warzone map, inspired by Nuketown.

Playing a bit of catch-up on our end as we were tied up with several events (including PAX West) the past two weeks, as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone revealed new info. During the Call Of Duty: NeXT event, they ran down everything they could over the course of nearly four hours. Covering all the need-to-know items for the latest entry in the series, the additions and changes coming to the battle royale title, more info on the Zombies content, and what to expect from both Multiplayer single-player campaigns. We have the highlights below for certain areas, as we have snippets from several blogs (which we've linked for the full info) and the livestream above if you haven't had a chance to see it.

A genre-defining game changer across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone, Omnimovement immediately allows the player to move like never before and seamlessly chain combat maneuvers together, like sliding, diving and a newly enhanced supine prone, all with a full 360 degrees range of motion.A genre-defining game changer across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone, Omnimovement immediately allows the player to move like never before and seamlessly chain combat maneuvers together, like sliding, diving and a newly enhanced supine prone, all with a full 360 degrees range of motion.

In addition to Omnimovement, Black Ops 6 also features Intelligent Movement, which is a brand-new way for players to customize three elements of how Operators traverse the landscape. Available in the Keyboard & Mouse or Controller Options under "Movement," you're able to adjust the following features:

Sprint Assist: Choose whether you want to manually or automatically sprint, tactically sprint, how much of a delay you want before sprinting begins, and if the assist occurs while sprinting sideways or backwards (due to Omnimovement).

Choose whether you want to manually or automatically sprint, tactically sprint, how much of a delay you want before sprinting begins, and if the assist occurs while sprinting sideways or backwards (due to Omnimovement). Mantle Assist: Customize whether you want you automatically mantle over no objects, low obstacles, or all obstacles that can be mantled.

Customize whether you want you automatically mantle over no objects, low obstacles, or all obstacles that can be mantled. Crouch Assist: This enables crouching and sliding when your intent is to move through a valid opening (i.e., one requiring you to crouch).

This enables crouching and sliding when your intent is to move through a valid opening (i.e., one requiring you to crouch). Corner Slice: Allows you to simulate a corner slice, the act of inclining your weapon (and camera) when adjacent to or moving around a corner. This doesn't affect your aim. The default is "on."

Set to deliver an impressive selection of all brand-new maps at launch, the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer team is focusing on incredible movement and fast-paced, explosive action, and this vision for the game extends to the creation of the 16 multiplayer maps. All the launch maps are small to medium-sized maps with traditional three-lane routes and have been meticulously designed to fully realize the signature Call of Duty: Black Ops experience. This means offering rapid, energetic combat, along with a variety of scenic set-pieces, cover opportunities, and ranged thoroughfares to ensure your favorite style of play is catered to, from close-quarter strikes to long-range sniping, with emphasis always on the action. This culminates into tighter gameplay that's perfectly suited to Omnimovement. Maps are split into two main categories: There are 12 brand-new Core 6v6 maps. In addition, there are four brand-new, compact-sized Strike maps designed to be played in either Face Off 6v6 or 2v2 configurations.

Confirmed Launch Maps – Core 6v6 Maps

Babylon (Playable at Beta, Weekend 2)

Derelict (Playable at Beta)

Lowtown (Available at Launch)

Payback (Available at Launch)

Protocol (Training Map at Beta, MP Map Available at Launch)

Red Card (Available at Launch)

Rewind (Playable at Beta)

Scud (Playable at Beta)

Skyline (Playable at Beta)

Subsonic (Available at Launch)

Vault (Available at Launch)

Vorkuta (Available at Launch) Strike Maps

Gala (Playable at Beta)

Pit (Playable at Beta)

Sand House (Available at Launch)

Stakeout (Playable at Beta, Weekend 2)

Players must explore the once-idyllic, now horrific small West Virginian town of Liberty Falls, whose residents have either fled or barricaded themselves into the settlement in a last desperate attempt to survive. By the time you arrive – assumed to be part of the Project Janus forces under the watchful eye of Security Chief John Blanchard – the town is overrun, and the battle seems well and truly lost. By now, you may have realized that Edward Richtofen is back – seen for the first time since the ending of "Forsaken" in Black Ops Cold War – and revelations abound. Plagued by nightmares related to the death of his family, this emotional trauma has become a motivating factor in his actions. He appears to be continuing his duties as the Director, though this time, he's heading up the clandestine Project Janus organization from an old mansion on the hillside above Liberty Falls. With Liberty Falls playable at Call of Duty: NEXT, you'll have witnessed a different set of characters battling their way through the barricaded streets. With Project Janus Security Chief John Blanchard acting as a handler, he assumes your team to be part of a Project Janus security clean-up operation and monitors your progress against the undead from afar.

Set against the unrelenting heat of the Nevada desert, Area 99 – or, more specifically, the Echo Ridge Weapons Station – was a top-secret government site constructed in the 1950s, concealed from the public just miles away from the original Nuketown testing site. Designed to push the bounds of radiation testing and cement American dominance, the entire region was subsequently abandoned after an unfortunate reactor leak, and the project was erased by the government. This is the birthplace of Nuketown. Welcome to Call of Duty: Warzone and Area 99. New Map: Area 99 Inspired by the rapid and unrelenting gameplay of the Multiplayer map Nuketown, Treyarch deconstructed a lot of what made that map special and applied it here while increasing the size and scope of Area 99 to accommodate the lore and Warzone gameplay mechanics, which is revealed in the various points of interest across the map as well as keeping the gameplay extremely fast and tactical. Much of the scenery and landscape across Area 99 will be familiar to fans of Nuketown but on a much larger scale. The landscape has main roadways to traverse on foot and in vehicles (though motorized transport wasn't in the Alpha build on show at Call of Duty: NEXT), while other points of interest on the map are linked by open trenches of sand, pipework, and wiring. The central Reactor bullseye and the huge crane balancing a Nuketown house in the air seem to be vying for hot-drop locations, though much of the action is likely to take place in the center of the map. Area 99 may be much larger than Nuketown – it is, after all, a Warzone Resurgence Map – but it is still a focused and compact location with a similar-sized footprint to Rebirth Island.

