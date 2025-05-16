Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fathom Entertainment

Multiple Critical Role Episodes Will Return To Theaters

Critical Role will be working with Fathom Entertainment to air multiple live performances in theaters as rebroadcasted events

Episodes include live performances from Sydney, Melbourne, Indianapolis, and New York City in 2024 and 2025.

Major cast members like Matthew Mercer and Laura Bailey lead adventures across the world of Exandria.

Tickets available through Fathom's website for U.S. and Canadian screenings with special local air dates.

Fathom Entertainment and Critical Role have revealed this week they will team up to air multiple episodes in movie theaters. These events will be a part of their 10th Anniversary, as they will rebroadcast four performances from around the world. Well, two parts of the world, as they cover Indianapolis and NYC in the fall, along with the two shows from Australia in June. We have the schedule of shows for you to enjoy and when they will run, as tickets to them will be sold through Fantom's website.

Critical Role x Fathom Entertainment

In celebration of Critical Role's ten-year anniversary, its founders, veteran voice actors Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey, and Liam O'Brien, embark on a tour from Australia and the United States, diving into epic adventures in its biggest live show extravaganza yet – now also exclusively in movie theatres in the United States and Canada.



Critical Role Live: Sydney and Melbourne, Australia – Tag Team and the Teeth

Critical Role Live in Sydney: Recorded live in Australia June 19, Fathom Entertainment rebroadcast June 19 at 7PM local time

Recorded live in Australia June 19, Fathom Entertainment Critical Role Live in Melbourne: Recorded live in Australia June 25, Fathom Entertainment rebroadcast June 25 at 7PM local time

Matthew Mercer and the Critical Role cast return to the world of Exandria in these live shows captured at the ICC Sydney Theatre in Sydney and the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, where party members from separate campaigns join forces as they fight a common threat.

Critical Role Live in Indianapolis – Daggerheart in Exandria

Captured live from the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis. Matthew Mercer and the cast return to the world of Exandria as the Bells Hells adventuring party, powered by Darrington Press's new tabletop role-playing game Daggerheart. Recorded live in Indianapolis August 2, Fathom Entertainment rebroadcast August 5 at 7PM local time

Critical Role Live in New York City

Recorded live at Radio City Music Hall on October 7, Fathom Entertainment rebroadcast October 15 at 7PM local time. Love and peril live at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as two of our Mighty Nein lovebirds, Jester and Fjord, embark on their greatest adventure yet: MARRIAGE!

