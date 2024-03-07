Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2024

Multiple Dates Announced For Pokémon GO Fest 2024

Niantic confirmed the dates for Pokémon GO Fest 2024, as the event will come back to New York City this Summer as part of the festivities.

Niantic has officially announced the dates for Pokémon GO Fest 2024, as the event will make a return to New York City, among others this Summer. The team confirmed they will be holding four different events, as the first three will be ing Japan, Spain, and returning to New York City, with the fourth being an online worldwide celebration. We have the details on all the locations for you here at tickets are now on sale for $25 a pop in the real world until April 9.

Pokémon GO Fest 2024

The best way to experience Pokémon GO Fest is in-person, and we're excited to announce the three cities hosting GO Fest 2024 events!

Sendai, Japan (May 30 to June 2, 2024)

Our host city in Asia for Pokémon GO Fest 2024 is Sendai, Japan! This will mark "The Greenest City," in Japan's first time hosting a GO Fest event. We can't wait to bring GO Fest adventures back to Japan when we kick off the opening weekend of Pokémon GO Fest 2024!

Madrid, Spain (June 14 to 16, 2024)

Trainers, get ready to head to Madrid, Spain for the European edition of Pokémon GO Fest 2024! You'll be able to enjoy exploring the vibrant and rich culture of southern Europe's biggest city. Adventure awaits among the parks and boulevards of Spain's capital city on the second weekend of Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

New York City, USA (July 5 to 7, 2024)

The penultimate Pokémon GO Fest 2024 weekend will take place in none other than New York City, where you'll be able to enjoy all the diverse neighborhoods and culture that the Big Apple has to offer alongside thousands of other Trainers!

Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global

A concluding two-day online event will also be available to Trainers around the world! Join millions of other Trainers and play from anywhere during this special GO Fest 2024 event. Global event tickets are also available now! They'll be available to purchase up until the last day of the event. Unlike the in-person experiences, Trainers won't need to worry about the global event selling out! Trainers who purchase their ticket from the Pokémon GO Web Store will receive an exclusive GO Fest 2024 T-shirt avatar item in an exclusive color. Like the GO Fest event badge, the T-shirt will arrive closer to the date of the Pokémon GO Fest event.

