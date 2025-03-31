Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Soft Rains

Multiple Game Dev Veterans Open New Studio: Soft Rains

Several veteran video game developrs have come together to open up a brand new studio, which they are calling Soft Rains.

Last week, several veteran developers got together to announced the formation of a new indie game studio, going by the name Soft Rains. The team is made up indie and AAA devs who have worked for companies such as Bethesda Game Studios, Ubisoft Toronto, Capybara Games, Riot Games, and more. At the time this is being announced, the team have confirmed that they are in the early stages of developing an unnamed single-player first-person action-adventure game, which will be set in a lush, fantastical sci-fi world. We have more info or you below from the announcement as we now kick back and wait to see what they are growing.

Soft Rains

Soft Rains is co-founded by studio head Joel Burgess, game director Matt Scott, technical director Jules Glegg, narrative director Kaitlin Tremblay, and world director Daryl Brigner, a group whose past work spans major titles like Skyrim, Fallout 4, and VALORANT, to acclaimed indie games like A Mortician's Tale and Grindstone. The studio brings together world-class development experience, from worldbuilding and memorable storytelling to immersive gameplay and art. Since late 2022, Soft Rains has been diligently building its debut title in Unreal Engine 5. The game reimagines familiar gameplay frameworks with fresh mechanics and themes. Soft Rains believes that great games come from collaboration, curiosity, and a shared desire to grow. As a studio, they aim to create bold, character-driven games with emotional depth and long-lasting impact. The studio is committed to crafting immersive worlds, emotionally resonant stories, and memorable gameplay experiences.

"When we first started working on our upcoming game, we thought a lot about what type of science fiction we really connected with and were inspired by," says narrative director Kaitlin Tremblay. "We're drawing from stories that challenge and inspire us, using speculative elements to dive into themes like identity, memory, and what it means to build a future together."

