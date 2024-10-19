Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: xbox, Xbox Partner Preview

Multiple Games Revealed During Xbox Partner Preview This Week

Xbox held a special Xbox Partner Preview livestream this week, where they showed off multiple new titles coming to their platforms

Article Summary Discover new and exciting Xbox titles like Animal Well and Subnautica 2 from the Xbox Partner Preview.

Explore survival horror in Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, set within a mysterious FBC facility.

Experience thrilling adventures with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Mistfall Hunter.

Dive into diverse worlds with innovative gameplay, from Blindfire's multiplayer shooter to Edens Zero's sci-fi tale.

A few days ago, Xbox held one of their Partner Preview livestreams, in which they took a look at several games coming to their platforms, along with a few updates. Some of the big additions from this stream include a look at Animal Well, the reveal of Subnautica 2, a better look at Mouse: P.I. For Hire, and more. We have the full rundown for you here on all 15 games, as well as the stream above, as you can get more notes from Xbox Wire.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

In The Lake House, players will uncover the secrets of a mysterious Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) facility on the shores of Cauldron Lake, where a catastrophic event has torn the veil between reality and the Dark Place. As FBC Agent Kiran Estevez (played by Janina Gavankar), you'll explore the twisted depths of the Lake House, a place where paranatural research has gone horribly wrong. This expansion offers a gripping survival horror experience that unfolds parallel to the main game. As you explore the facility's warped corridors and sublevels, you'll encounter "The Painted," horrifying entities born from the collision of the Dark Place and the Pacific Northwest.

Animal Well

Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of Animal Well, a pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail. Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well's secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight.

Blindfire

Blindfire is an online multiplayer first-person shooter that takes place in the dark. Set in a shadowy underworld, the ultra-wealthy bet on illicit bloodsports beneath a neon skyline. For contestants lured by the promise of untold riches and unimaginable glory, it's kill or be killed. Brave the arena alone or team up in matches of up to 8 players. In Bodycount mode, score the most points over five rapid-fire rounds. Be the last person standing when the lights come on and earn your place in the winner's showcase.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Set in a grim world where Eastern European brutalism meets retro-futurist technology, Cronos: The New Dawn lets you experience a gripping story that straddles the line between past and future. In the past, you will witness a world in the throes of The Change, a cataclysmic event that forever altered humanity. Meanwhile, in the ravaged wastelands of the future, every moment is a fight for survival against dangerous abominations that will test both your reflexes and your tactical thinking. You are a Traveler acting as an agent for the enigmatic Collective, tasked with scouring the wastelands of the future in search of specific time rifts that will transport you back to 1980s-era Poland.

Edens Zero

Based on the Hiro Mashima manga and the anime series of the same name, Edens Zero is a third-person action game that saw its world premiere during the show. Set in the unique sci-fi universe of the manga, you'll take hero Shiki Granbell across the universe in search of the cosmic entity, Mother – gathering new characters, each with their own abilities, as you go. Edens Zero will be released in 2025.

Eternal Strands

Play as Brynn, a young but fearless Weaver, determined to recover her people's cultural home in the debut fantasy action-adventure title from Yellow Brick Games, a new independent studio founded by industry veterans. Armed with powerful magical abilities and an arsenal of magical weapons, face enemies that range from humanoid constructs to towering beasts. Use the environment and temperature to your advantage in battles against a diverse roster of fantastical creatures, like turning a dragon's fiery breath against ice-covered minions. Climb every surface and use arcane skills to create new paths. Explore the world in pursuit of the Enclave's lost mysteries and challenge giant titans on your journey.

FBC: Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak is a cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. As a years-long siege on the agency's headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak— the Bureau's most versatile unit—has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building's strangest crises, restore order, and blast their way back from the brink.

The Legend of Baboo

Inspired by fables passed down by generations, the story of Sepehr and Baboo begins when their idyllic island is invaded by a demonic force commanded by an ancient evil. Together, with the strength of their bond, the boy and his dog set out to save their island, rescue their family, and defeat the darkness behind it all.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea. Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure. Goro Majima, a notorious ex-yakuza suddenly finds himself shipwrecked on a remote island in the Pacific. Unable to remember even his own name, he sets sail in search of clues to his lost memories, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life. Before long, they're caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates, and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure.

Mistfall Hunter

In the wake of an epic war between gods and outer gods, all deities have fallen. Their blood has turned into the Gyldenmist, a corrosive force that sweeps across the land, warping the souls of the living and driving them to madness and monstrous mutations. Amidst the Gyldenmist, a few esilient humans cling to their sanity, seeking refuge in the last remnants of civilization. Yet, hope endures. From the shadows steps Dew, a mysterious girl with the power to resurrect fallen heroes and grant them immortal bodies. These reborn champions, known as Gylden Hunters, follow Dew into the heart of peril, battling Gyldenized creatures and harvesting Gyldenblod. Their mission is to mend the shattered Web of Fate and rekindle a spark of hope in a world on the brink of oblivion.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire

Mouse: P.I. For Hire is a gritty, noir-fueled first-person shooter that draws inspiration from the classic cartoons of the 1930s. The monochromatic visual style of hand-drawn rubber hose animation and retro jazz soundtrack are created with the same techniques of the era. As Private Investigator Jack Pepper, you will discover that a corrupt city full of crooks and danger is just a taste of things to come; explore the noir-inspired city teeming with heavily armed gangs, mobs and characters from the darkside to uncover the secrets within Mouseburg.

Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia is a 4-player, online co-op, psychological horror game. You and your team of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and try to gather as much evidence as you can. Use your ghost-hunting equipment to find and record evidence to sell on to a ghost removal team.

Subnautica 2

Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an all-new alien ocean world. It is the next chapter in the Subnautica universe, developed by Unknown Worlds. A new world awaits alongside an all-new story. You are a pioneer traveling to a distant world, but something is amiss. The ship's AI insists you carry on the mission. This world is too dangerous for humans to survive… Unless you change what it means to be human. What creatures, intelligent or otherwise, await your arrival?

Wheel World

Welcome to Wheel World, where the fate of the universe rests on your handlebars. You are Kat, a young cyclist with one mission: save Wheel World from total collapse. Explore a stunning open world filled with impressive vistas, hidden secrets, and races that will test your skills. Customize your bike with an endless array of parts, from sleek speedsters to off-road beasts—there's no limit to how you can ride.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Become Wuchang, a skilled pirate warrior struck by amnesia who must navigate the uncertainties of her mysterious past while afflicted by the horrific Feathering disease. Explore the depths of Shu, enhancing your arsenal and mastering new skills harvested from fallen foes. Evolve your fighting style by sacrificing the elusive Red Mercury and further develop new techniques obtained throughout your action-packed journey. Augment the weapons in your repertoire with powerful enchantments, allowing for a unique approach to combat and strategy that suits your personal style.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!