Multiple Titles Announced During Nacon Connect 2022

Nacon held their annual Nacon Connect event yesterday, and with it came a host of announcements for games and gaming accessories. There were a number of surprising reveals, including the fact that we're getting a new survival game based around the Terminator franchise, a better look at the gameplay for The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, an awesome new RoboCop title, and more. We have the rundown of all the games revealed during the event, and you can check out the entire livestream down below.

Crown Wars: The Black Prince: As the fighting rages in the Hundred Years' War, you are the head of a noble family seeking glory in this tactical turn-based strategy game. Fight enemy factions and battle an evil force that has corrupted the highest echelons of power and is exploiting the conflict for its own gain through a violent and mysterious cult. From your castle – your seat of operations – recruit, equip and train your soldiers to fight your enemies and protect the population. Build your squads to suit your needs as you set out to find the source of the Evil and thwart the malevolent plot. Your management and diplomacy skills will be put to the test. Upgrade your castle, forge ties with other families, and manage your resources wisely.

Ravenswatch: Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that combines intense real-time combat with deep gameplay and high replay value. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods©, Passtech returns with a new formula and game experience that can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op. The Nightmares are spreading within Reverie, corrupting everything in their path. You must hone your skills and find the strength to defeat the creatures of the Nightmare using unique hero abilities inspired by characters from folk tales and legends. To defeat the Nightmare and reach the final chapter, you will need a strong build, focus and excellent teamwork. Increase your fighting power in battles then face the level boss when you feel ready… or when you no longer have a choice.

Unnamed Terminator Survival Game: Just a tease for the future, but if you couldn't tell, we're big fans of 80's movies, and our team at Nacon Studio Milan is working on the first survival game set in the Terminator universe. We can't say much more for now, but this is definitely something to keep your eyes on.

ParadiZe Project: Ever wanted a zombie to help out at home? What's better than a shuffling undead that defends you, builds your barricades, and one you can leave to fend off their ravenous peers when you need to make a quick getaway… Alone or in multiplayer, try to survive the apocalypse in the open world of Paradize! In the beautiful land of Paradize, some clever survivors experiment a technology that takes control of the zombies, which have once again, invaded the world… Paradize is not the most welcoming place, nowhere is anymore, but those who are smart, good shooters, and able to scavenge resources will no doubt make it through, especially if you can catch and hack zombies. Once under your control, they'll become precious allies, even if they're not so smart and more than a little unstable.

Gangs of Sherwood: Gangs of Sherwood is a cooperative action game for 1 to 4 players set in the reimagined world of Robin Hood. Through the powers of the Philosopher's Stones, the armies of the Sheriff of Nottingham are now stronger than ever, and the people of England have never been so oppressed. Play as Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck or Little John, four heroes with unique, fully customizable gameplay styles, and set out in search of riches to plunder so you can give them to the poor. From Sherwood Forest to the Sheriff's flying castle, the way forward is blocked by hordes of enemies. Combine the different heroes' combat styles to foil the tyrant's plans and fight performance-enhanced soldiers, formidable war machines and terrifying bosses that you meet as you advance.

Session: Skate Sim: Made by and for skaters, the dual stick controls faithfully reproduce your feet on the skateboard for an ultra-realistic experience. Try out real-life iconic skate spots, customise your skater and equipment with items from the top brands With the dual stick controls, each stick represents one of your feet. You will need to learn how to control them and transfer weight, just like on a real skateboard. The physics have been developed with a focus on realism, smoothness and immersion. Just like in real life for a new skateboarder, the first hours can seem challenging, but once you have mastered the technique, you will feel the unrivalled thrill of pulling off your very first kickflip! Session: Skate Sim also includes full options customisation, so you can enjoy the perfect experience tailored to you. A full tutorial provides all the help you need to get started, and you can choose from four difficulty levels!

WRC Generations: Rise to all the challenges of the most comprehensive, realistic and demanding rally simulation ever developed. Dive into the heart of the action and drive the cars from the 2022 WRC championship, including the new hybrid models.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown: A driving and lifestyle experience unlike any other. The brand new Test Drive Unlimited keeps the DNA from the first games, and revamps it for the modern era. You have the freedom to progress however you like, the classic open championship concept returns too. Live your best life. Race, cruise, and hang out with your friends until the sun goes down and even after! With confirmed marques so far being Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge and Bugatti, you'll have to really work your way up to have the privilege to drive them. Customisation is not reserved for your cars only, but for your avatar as well and even better than ever. You've got to dress to impress.

Ad Infinitum: You fight for your sanity and survival in the trenches of the Great War and the walls of your family home. Play a German soldier haunted by the horrors of the Great War. Terrible creatures, death traps, and insane mysteries mark your path through the battlefield.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos: You play as Pseudo, a master of martial arts who lives as a recluse in the strange land of Zenozoik. When you cross paths with the Boy, a small creature whose mysterious powers have attracted the attention of Gemini, the Mistress of the Artifacts, you decide to protect him, unaware that much greater forces are involved.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum: While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum's quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood. Use stealth, agility and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways. The decisions you make and the way you play have a direct influence on Gollum's personality: Always struggling between the two sides embodied by Gollum and Sméagol, it is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol. One mind, two egos – you decide!

Steelrising:Paris, 1789. The French Revolution has been suppressed with bloodshed by Louis XVI and his merciless mechanical army. Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece, must confront the king's army alone to save history in this challenging action-RPG.

Blood Bowl 3: Brutal, crazy, tactical… this is BLOOD BOWL! The iconic death sport returns with the new video game of fantasy football faithfully using the latest board game rules and new content. Create your team, then crush, mulch and cheat your way to the top… leaving your opponents in the graveyard.

Hell is Us: If war is the closest we get to hell on earth, it's because Earth harbours the worst of demons: humankind. In an isolated country ravaged by infighting, discover the secrets of your past and deal with the repercussions of a mysterious calamity.

RoboCop: Rogue City: Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth. You have the power to decide how to fulfil prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits.

War Hospital: The year is 1917. You are major Henry Wells, a retired British combat medic, drafted back and thrown into the nightmare of World War I. Understaffed and undersupplied, you are the last bastion of hope for countless soldiers at the French Front. Treat horrible war injuries as the commander of a field hospital. Build a facility to heal them while the artillery shells explode ear-splittingly close. Use real WW1 equipment and see how your tools and methods evolve. Your choices will make a lasting impact. Build a micro-community of life-savers and survivors. Kindle hope in your staff and soldiers. Bring a speck of normalcy by inspiring periods of ceasefire. Play a war-themed game that celebrates life, not death.

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator: Create and manage your dream restaurant! Menus, purchasing, décor, staff, equipment, customers… and don't forget the actual cooking! Experience the daily life of a restaurateur and earn your awards from the Michelin Guide.