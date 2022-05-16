MultiVersus Drops Cinematic Trailer Revealing Several Characters

WB Games decided to drop a new trailer this morning for MultiVersus as we got a ton of character reveals in one cinematic view. We already knew this game was going to be a brawler title featuring a ton of properties under the Warner Bros. banner, including DC Comics, Cartoon Network, HBO, and more. What we didn't expect is who we would end up seeing beyond some of the obvious choices like Batman and Superman. Today we a plethora of reveals as we got to see characters we already knew about as well as a few we didn't. Such as the Tazmanian Devil, Velma from Scooby-Doo, and the Iron Giant all made surprising additions to the roster. You can watch the trailer down below as we prepare for the Closed Alpha happening on May 19th, and the game's eventual release this July.

MultiVersus will showcase a variety of beloved heroes and personalities to team up with or compete against in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC Super-Villains); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); an extraordinary original creature named Reindog; and many more to come. Featuring matches with a strong emphasis on online cooperative gameplay, every fighter will be outfitted with a deep set of combat mechanics that distinguish the game's fresh take on 2 vs. 2 gameplay. This allows combatants to boast customizable movesets that combine dynamically with other characters as they battle for supremacy. From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack being unexpectedly paired with Shaggy and his sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark's face-swapping ability being used to complement Superman's laser vision, the impossible can become possible through surprising team combinations and matchups. The game's fun filled multiplayer bouts can be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments from awe-inspiring worlds, such as Batman's Batcave, Jake and Finn's Tree Fort and many others. MultiVersus will also include intense 1 vs. 1 clashes and a 4-player free-for-all mode where only one fighter can come out on top.