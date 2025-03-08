Posted in: Board Games, Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Catalyst Game Labs, Munchkin, Munchkin Shadowrun, Munchkin Shadowrun: Hack The Future, Steve Jackson Games

Munchkin Shadowrun: Hack The Future Expansion Announced

Munchkin Shadowrun is getting a new expansion this month, as Munchkin Shadowrun: Hack The Future will bring more cards to the mix

Article Summary Munchkin Shadowrun: Hack The Future expansion adds 112 new game cards.

Expansion features 58 Door, 48 Treasure, and 6 Matrix cards.

New monsters in digital realms await daring players.

Join the adventure with more magic and technology action.

Tabletop publisher Steve Jackson Games has once again collaborated with Catalyst Game Labs to make a sequel to their last collab, Munchkin Shadowrun. The two have come together to release Munchkin Shadowrun: Hack The Future, an expansion for the main game that was released back in 2024, giving you several new doors, treasures, and special Matrix cards to mess with the entire game. We have more details below as the set will be released on March 19, 2025.

Munchkin Shadowrun: Hack The Future

In the world of Shadowrun, magic and technology mix. Why not add more of both to your Munchkin game? Now you can bring more guns, magic, and digital monsters to your gaming table with Munchkin Shadowrun: Hack The Future! This expansion brings players 112 new cards to enhance the game and bring even more excitement and laughs to your game nights. Bring your Impenetrable Logic and your BOOMstick while you wander the Endless Archive, but it is dark in there . . . you just might get eaten by a Grue. The set includes:

58 Door cards

48 Treasure cards

Six Matrix cards, which add additional complexity to the Matrix track in Munchkin Shadowrun

"I think my favorite part of Hack the Future has to be the monsters I got to write," says Munchkin Designer, Devin Lewis. "There are a lot of fascinating and moderately terrifying creatures lurking deep in the digital realm."

