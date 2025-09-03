Posted in: Board Games, Card Games, Critical Role, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: critical role, Munchkin, Munchkin Vox Machina – A Critical Role Game, Steve Jackson Games

Munchkin Vox Machina – A Critical Role Game Announced

Critical Role and Munchkin have formed their own peanut butter and jelly tabletop experience as Munchkin Vox Machina was announced

Article Summary Munchkin Vox Machina brings Critical Role's Campaign One heroes and villains into the classic Munchkin gameplay.

Play as favorites like Vex'ahlia and Pike, battling iconic foes with new items, cards, and Guest Star mechanics.

Deluxe box includes 172 cards, seven character cards and standees, custom dice, and Tal'Dorei-inspired gameboard.

Pre-orders launch in October with a planned release in Spring 2026 from Steve Jackson Games and Critical Role.

Steve Jackson Games has partnered with Critical Role to make a special edition of Munchkin, as they revealed Munchkin Vox Machina – A Critical Role Game. As the name suggests, its the game of Munchkin you know and love, only this time it's been given the CR treatment using the characters and settings from Campaign One. With a system developed by Will Schoonover and artwork from Elena Munoz and Hos Hostettler, this will feel like the ultimate meshing of TTRPG peanut butter and tabletop card game jelly. We have more details below as the game will go up for pre-order in October, with a release planned for sometime in Spring 2026.

Munchkin Vox Machina – A Critical Role Game

In Munchkin Vox Machina, players are transported to the fabled realm of Tal'Dorei, where they will take on roles of some of their favorite heroes, including Vex'ahlia and Pike Trickfoot. But heroes aren't all – the game also includes fearsome villains Delilah Briarwood and Thordak. Before going into battle, players can equip a +2 Bonus Bloodaxe or +1 Bonus The List. One-Shot cards like Grog's Race can be played against monsters for additional bonuses, and achieving Lore Spotlight will grant the opportunity to go up a level. After equipping bonus items like the Titanstone Knuckles and the Fenthras, it's time to go into battle against some of Vox Machina's infamous villains. Guest Stars can be sacrificed to them for automatic escape from the fight, and whoever reaches Level 10 first claims the victory!

In the box, you will find a deluxe gameboard, seven large character cards, 172 Door and Treasure cards, seven character standies, plus a d6 and a d20. Some cards even feature memorable quotes from the RPG campaign. Long-time Munchkin enthusiasts will be excited for the return of cards with the Ally mechanic, called Guest Star in this set, which players can sacrifice for an automatic escape from all monsters in combat without needing to succeed at a run-away roll.

172 Door and Treasure Cards

Seven Large Character Cards

Seven Character Standies

One Gameboard

One Custom d6

One d20

Rulesheet

