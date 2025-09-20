Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged:

Muzan Kibutsuji Joins Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- 2

Muzan Kibutsuji has been added as a playable character to Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 this week

SEGA has added a new character for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, as Muzan Kibutsuji has joined the fight. The character has been added as part of a free content update for the game, along with news of them adding a special character pack for the latest film. We have the finer details below for that, as this free download is available now.

Yaiba Infinity Castle Character Pass

Starting this Fall, characters featured in the currently released Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle movie will be added to the game's Versus Mode through the Infinity Castle Character Pass! Starting with Kaigaku and followed by Zenitsu Agatsuma (Infinity Castle), this paid DLC will add a total of 7 character packs to the game through a series of periodic updates. The full list of characters will be as follows:

Tanjiro Kamado (Infinity Castle)

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Infinity Castle)

Giyu Tomioka (Infinity Castle)

Shinobu Kocho (Infinity Castle)

Doma

Akaza (Infinity Castle)

Kaigaku

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, whose cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold has exceeded 4 million units worldwide. The sequel's Story Mode will pick up where the previous entry left off, allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from "Entertainment District Arc," "Swordsmith Village Arc," and "Hashira Training Arc."

The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki. Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game's paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.

