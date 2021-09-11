My Friend Peppa Pig Shows Off New Gameplay Trailer

Outright Games and Hasbro released a new trailer this week for My Friend Peppa Pig showing off more characters and gameplay. If you're not familiar with the game, this will have you playing as your own customizable character in a single-player adventure alongside Peppa Pig as you become her new best friend. As you can see from the trailer down at the bottom, you will join her and several friends and characters from the series on multiple fun-filled activities, which will ultimately create a unique kind of story for you as you explore Peppa's world. Fans of the series will get a big kick out of essentially playing one really long episode of the show they've never seen before. We have more info on it along with the trailer as the game will be released on October 22nd, 2021 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Steam for PC, and Google Stadia on cloud gaming.

My Friend Peppa Pig takes players on an exciting adventure through the amazing world of Peppa Pig, the trailer reveals famous locations seen in the globally recognised TV series including Peppa's house, Peppa's grandparents' house, the forest, Snowy Mountain, the museum, the playgroup, the beach and Potato City. Have a fun-filled adventure by becoming Peppa Pig's new friend! Create and dress your character, ring Peppa's doorbell, and begin a story that's all up to you. Peppa suggests activities everywhere you go – help Daddy Pig find his glasses, follow the animal tracks in the Forest, splash in muddy puddles, and much more! It's just like being in an episode of the TV show, where all your favorite characters are excited to meet you. From the Beach to the Museum and even Potato City, every playtime is a new experience with your friend Peppa Pig.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: My Friend Peppa Pig | Gameplay Trailer | USA English | ESRB (https://youtu.be/IUXj82IEfDY)