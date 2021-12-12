My Hero Academia CCG To Release Crimson Rampage Set In March 2022

In 2021, My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game hit the scene with lofty aspirations. When I was first contacted by the publisher Jasco Games about this release, they said that "half of this planet has seen the show and read the Manga. Our distributors believe the card game will come in fourth after Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Magic The Gathering." As I've had quite a bit of fun covering Pokémon TCG and Dragon Ball Super Card Game, I made my way to my local game shop to talk to the owner about My Hero Academia CCG, which had seen its first set released at that point. The pack were, indeed, selling. I opened one myself and thought that the card quality was solid and the art was good, though I noted that I hoped the cards would stretch beyond using screenshots from the anime. They reminded me quite a bit of Weiß Schwarz, which is currently enjoying the success of its latest expansion based on The Quintessential Quintuplets anime and manga. Read about my experience here. Now, My Hero Academia CCG plans to follow up on their successful first set with an expansion title Crismon Rampage, set for release in March 2022.

Here's what Jasco Games has to say about Crimson Rampage:

Continue YOUR Hero Academia with the MY HERO ACADEMIA COLLECTIBLE CARD GAME: Crimson Rampage booster display box. This display contains 24 booster packs of 10 cards each for the [MHA CCG] 1 box topper promotional card, and 2 Quirk Pack promotional packs. Use these boosters to build new decks for Izuku Midoriya and the class of 1-A, the students of class 1-B, or some Pro Heroes (or even some Villains!) Each booster pack contains 10 cards, consisting of the following: 6 Commons 3 Uncommons* 1 Rare or UltraRare *Anywhere from 3-5 packs in each box will contain 1 Xtra Rare alt-foil card, which can be any card from the booster set, taking the place of 1 uncommon card in a pack.

Stay tuned for more announcements regarding this new and interesting CCG.