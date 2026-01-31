Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heartopia, my little pony, XD Games

My Little Pony Arrives In Heartopia in Mid-February

Heartopia has a brand-new collaboration happening in mid-February, as characters from the My Little Pony franchise will arrive

Article Summary My Little Pony is joining Heartopia in a special collaboration launching on February 14.

Players will help reawaken the Tree of Harmony on Whale Island and return it to Equestria.

A pre-event begins February 7 with daily puzzles to unlock a Spike pet costume and exclusive rewards.

Winter Frost Season adds ice rinks, snowman building, Fashionwave gift boxes, and new winter activities.

XD Games has revealed the latest collaboration coming to Heartopia, as My Little Pony will be added to the game in two weeks. The team has launched the Winter Frost Season this morning, which will run all the way until March 13, but along the way we will see characters from the kids cartoon and toy line come to the game during this season. We have finer details below as the collaboration will launch on February 14.

Heartopia x My Little Pony

The collaboration event sees the Tree of Harmony from My Little Pony appearing on Whale Island, needing to be reawakened by Heartopia players via the Elements of Harmony. By working together, players can ensure the tree returns home to the magical kingdom of Equestria. Ahead of the collaboration, a week-long pre-event will begin on 7 February, allowing players to complete a number of daily puzzles in order to unlock an exclusive pet costume based on the My Little Pony character Spike, as well as Time-Limited Exhibition Passes. More details on the Heartopia x My Little Pony collaboration, including new activities, collections, and outfits, will be revealed next week.

Additionally, Heartopia's first season — Winter Frost Season Fashionwave — begins today, bringing new winter-themed content and activities to the game. Players who venture to the top of Onsen Mountain will be rewarded with ice and snow slides, as well as a brand new skating rink that allows townsfolk to perfect their figure skating choreography with friends. Players now also have access to ice rink flooring while in build mode, meaning they can construct their own practice rink at home.

There's also some snowman-related fun to be had in this frigid weather. Players can build their own snowmen by shovelling fallen snow, or they can turn into snowmen themselves by interacting with the huge snowmen that can be found dotted around town. Players can now purchase and level up their Winter Frost Season Fashionwave Gift Boxes, too. These can contain Exhibition Passes, Heart Diamonds, an exclusive instrument skin for a steel tongue drum, the Fashionwave Penguin set, building materials, and more.

