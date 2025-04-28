Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mycopunk, Pigeons at Play

Mycopunk Announced With Plans For Early Access

The new hyper-customizable mission-based co-op shooter Mycopunk has been announced, with plans for an Early Access release

Article Summary Mycopunk is a new mission-based co-op FPS where robots tackle a galaxy-wide fungal threat.

Customize weapons in a unique grid-based upgrade system for outrageous sci-fi firepower.

Team up with friends for chaotic, synergistic missions against evolving, tech-warping fungus.

Relax between missions on your dropship, meet quirky NPCs, and explore the story's mysteries.

Developer Pigeons at Play and publisher Devolver Digital have revealed their next project together as they showed off Mycopunk. The galaxy is being overridden by a fungus that looks to consume the whole world, and its up to you and a crew of robots to head in and take it out. The game blends mission-based co-op tactics with customization options into a first-person shooter with a fun sci-fi twist. Teh game has a free demo out now, and plans to do Early Access this year, but no date has been set for that yet.

Mycopunk

A ragtag squad of robot rejects is hired by the SAXON corporation and given one last shot at profitable glory (and avoiding the scrap heap). They are the New Atlas Hazard Crew, a ramshackle squad of exterminators sent to uncover the mysteries behind a planet-wide fungal catastrophe. Embark on a series of dangerous planet-side missions to drive back the mycological menace. Could this be a simple natural disaster like they claim? And did SAXON really misfile your taxes? Or was that your own fault?

Fungicidal Tendencies: Choose from an outrageous arsenal of advanced futuristic weaponry (and some power tools), then supercharge them in a one-of-a-kind grid-based upgrade system to create the ridiculous sci-fi super-weapon of your dreams.

Choose from an outrageous arsenal of advanced futuristic weaponry (and some power tools), then supercharge them in a one-of-a-kind grid-based upgrade system to create the ridiculous sci-fi super-weapon of your dreams. Break The Mold: Slaughter hordes of enemies as they corrupt and weaponize the planet's technology against you. Pick crawlies apart piece by piece — but be wary, whatever they drop could be grabbed up by another enemy.

Slaughter hordes of enemies as they corrupt and weaponize the planet's technology against you. Pick crawlies apart piece by piece — but be wary, whatever they drop could be grabbed up by another enemy. Visible Results In 1-2 Missions: Alone, these rickety robots aren't up to much, but together they become more than the sum of their parts. Combine upgraded abilities and customised weapons to create synergistic builds and achieve strategic co-op mayhem. Or just shoot each other.

Alone, these rickety robots aren't up to much, but together they become more than the sum of their parts. Combine upgraded abilities and customised weapons to create synergistic builds and achieve strategic co-op mayhem. Or just shoot each other. Roach Motel: Let off steam between missions in an orbital dropship packed with toys and games. Hang out with your friends, uncover more about the galaxy, and shoot the breeze with the insectoid SAXON veteran Roachard Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!