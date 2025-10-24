Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Acecraft: Sky Hero, looney tunes, Skystone Games

Acecraft: Sky Hero Launches Special Looney Tunes Collaboration

Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck have arrived in Acecraft: Sky Hero as part of a special collaboration event running for a limited time

Mobile game publisher Skystone Games has revealed a new collaboration event for Acecraft: Sky Hero, as they've partnered with Warner Bros. to bring the Looney Tunes characters into the title. For a limited time, you'll see Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck arrive as part of a special event, along with some bonuses to the game you can only get while they're around. We have the finer details below as the content is now live for iOS and Android.

Acecraft: Sky Hero – Looney Tunes

Acecraft: Sky Hero's skies are about to get a little wackier! This special event brings Looney Tunes' legendary characters, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, to the skies of Cloudia as exclusive collaboration pilots. Each character comes to life with unique hand-drawn animations that capture their trademark personalities and slapstick humor, seamlessly blending into the whimsical world of Cloudia.

Legendary animator John Pomeroy, whose extensive career includes contributions to Looney Tunes and numerous other acclaimed productions, praised Acecraft: Sky Hero's character animation, saying, "I'm truly impressed with Acecraft: Sky Hero's animation," said Pomeroy. "What stood out to me was how expressive and alive the characters feel — something that's not easy to achieve."

Join in the Veggie Party

During the "Veggie Party" collaboration event, players can enjoy multiple limited-time activities and rewards:

Wild Harvest : Complete in-game missions (daily, tournament, event) to grab your shovels and dig for hidden treasures on the event board. Once all treasures are unearthed, players will receive a stage-clear reward. Based on the number of stages cleared, players can also compete on the leaderboard.

: Complete in-game missions (daily, tournament, event) to grab your shovels and dig for hidden treasures on the event board. Once all treasures are unearthed, players will receive a stage-clear reward. Based on the number of stages cleared, players can also compete on the leaderboard. Fest Sign-in : Daily logins grant milestone rewards throughout the event.

: Daily logins grant milestone rewards throughout the event. Fest Shop : Earn event currency by clearing stages and exchange them for special items.

: Earn event currency by clearing stages and exchange them for special items. Fest puzzle: Collect Puzzle Pieces by completing various in-game tasks, unlock tiles, and earn exclusive rewards. A dedicated event tab will be available in-game for easy access to all collaboration content.

