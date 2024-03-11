Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Detective Dotson, Masala Games

Mystery Title Detective Dotson Announced For Q3 2024

Masala Games revealed more info about their debut game, Detective Dotson, as they are aiming to release the game sometime this Fall.

Article Summary Indie developer Masala Games announces Detective Dotson for PC in Fall Q3 2024.

Play as a detective in a stylized modern-day India, solving intriguing mysteries.

Steam demo available now, showcasing gameplay with innovative detective adventures.

Game developed by ex-EA/Pixar talent with Indian music collaboration for an authentic vibe.

Indie game developer and publisher Masala Games announced their debut game, Detective Dotson, will be arriving for PC this Fall. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a mystery adventure title that has been set in a stylised rendition of modern-day India, as you will play a reluctant detective that has a knack for solving mysteries. The game was created by a former Electronic Arts and Pixar alum, Shalin Shodhan, as they set out to create amazing and unique games that deliver a different kind of experience, and this definitely falls into that category. For those who are interested in the game, it currently has a free demo available on Steam right now, giving you a sample of the cases you'll come across in the full version. In the meantime, you can see some of the latest footage from the game in the video we have for you here, and more info on the demo itself down below.

Detective Dotson Steam Demo

The Detective Dotson demo has players solving the mysterious death of Detective Dotson's father. You'll chase down criminals, hunt for clues, create disguises, spy on foes, and recruit team members. While the demo has a slice of what to expect, the full release contains more episodes and is slated for release later this year. Developed in Unity, the game features controller support, an original OST made in collaboration with Indian Ocean's Nikhil Rao, and would be accessible on a wide range of PCs thanks to relatively low system requirements.

"Detective Dotson is our love letter to modern day India," says Shalin Shodhan, Founder and CEO of Masala Games. "It's inspired by Bollywood and Indian crime dramas like CID complete with its own unique narrative. We hope you enjoy playing it as much as we did making it."

