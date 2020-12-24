Myth Of Empires Currently In Development For PC

Imperium Interactive Entertainment, Ltd. and Angela Game have announced a new war sandbox game called Myth Of Empires for PC. This is going to be a large-scale warfare title where you will build an empire and take over regions, warring with other empires who dare not recognize your greatness. The game doesn't have a release window yet, as it's being worked on at the moment, but we're guessing it will either be late 2021 or early 2022 at the moment. You can read more about it below along with screenshots and a trailer.

Set in the 3rd century on the Eastern Continent, Myth of Empires is an online multiplayer sandbox game where players must rebuild a world that has been ravaged by conflict and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity. Players can lead with benevolence or take charge with violence as they strategically recruit NPCs and other players into their empire to fight alongside their cause, defend their home, gather valuable resources, or craft important items that will help in their quest to dominate a map 64 square kilometers in size. In a persistent, living world, players can either keep the peace among factions or wage war against each other.

Players can also engage one another in massive battles using a variety of weapons and armor they've crafted, such as deadly one-handed swords for close-range combat or bows and arrows for distanced strikes. While shelling out damage, players must also endure full scale attacks on their homes using crafted bucklers, tower shields, and armor, all while expanding their armies to conquer the world with – so long as they have the sustenance to sustain them. Territory can be expanded by collecting wood, clay, stone, and metal to construct buildings and establish capitals. Players can gather resources to build defensive and offensive fortifications, including battering rams, siege towers, catapults, ballistas, and can train and breed horses found in the wild to use in battle. Players can also pillage valuable resources from rival player factions.