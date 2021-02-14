MythicOwl Announces Harmony's Odyssey For Nintendo Switch

Indie developer MythicOwl announced this week they will be releasing Harmony's Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch and PC in 2021. This particular game is being branded as a vibrant adventure puzzle title in which the world you explore mingles with mythology and comedy for a fun little story featuring a young witch. Essentially you'll be using your powers to help bring a little bit of peace back to the inhabitants of this world while also trying not to turn their lives upsidedown any more than they already are. There's no formal release date on the game yet since it was only just announced this week, but in the meantime, we have a bit of the story below and a trailer for you to enjoy.

From a peaceful forest hut near the city Olympus comes Harmony, a young, fierce wizard. She ventures out on a quest to find her envious cat, who stole her magic wand and tangled the world like a clump of yarn. Welcome to a place where Cyclopses can't take their eye off their smartphones, furious Minotaurs drive to work and mermaids relax in the comfort of their suburban garden swimming pools. Players will embark on a fantastic quest through remote fabled lands, aiming to restore peace to realms full of tangled puzzles created by a rowdy cat. Meet wonderful, curious creatures and experience their daily lives full of comedy and drama, where fables and urban legends are shared on smartphones and even a dragon can sometimes get stuck in traffic. A trio of penguins looking to shoot some selfies? Minotaurs getting ready for another Bull Football match? Get to know them better and bring their little worlds together – piece by piece!