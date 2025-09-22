Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Video Games, indie.io, Mythrealm

Mythrealm Confirmed for Steam Early Access Next Month

Mythrealm will be released into Early Access next month, offering players an early look at the medieval fantasy adventure RPG

Article Summary Mythrealm launches in Steam Early Access this October, immersing players in a medieval fantasy RPG adventure.

Uncover the fate of vanished wizards as heroine Alaris battles demonic forces threatening Arloria's survival.

Experience real-time "souls-like" combat blending swords, archery, and powerful sorcery against epic enemies.

Explore a vast world with parkour, puzzles, and secrets while shaping Alaris's destiny through choices and skills.

Indie game developer Delta Video Games and publisher indie.io have confirmed that Mythrealm will be released into Early Access in October. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a medieval fantasy adventure RPG, where you are on a quest to find out what happened to the wizards who once ruled over their tower and then vanished. This release will give players a good chunk of the game while they work to release it in full. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive in EA on October.

Mythrealm

Demonic chaos looms in the continent of Arloria, and the powerful council of Zelenar mages charged with repelling the unholy creatures has mysteriously vanished. It's up to the heroine Alaris, awakened by a mysterious calling, to investigate the disappearances and purge the demons of Ragratha. The destruction of the world is imminent, whispers of betrayal circulate the realm, and Alaris might very well be the only one who can save it. Summon the courage to face a harrowing quest that evokes the spirit of classic fantasy tales. Set out across the lands and eliminate the demons hell-bent on tearing them apart. In souls-like fashion, engage enemies in real-time battles with a mix of medieval martial arts, archery, and of course, mighty sorcery.

Mix and match skillsets to overcome devilish enemies, whether slicing with swift sword strikes or singeing foes from afar with destructive fireballs. Roam across a massive continent, from the depths of castle dungeons to the heights of mountaintops. Remain courageous while traversing treacherous environments filled with clever puzzles that hide both treasures and deadly traps. Scale over rocky cliffs and leap through giant chasms with parkour and platforming mechanics. Discover hidden secrets of a world rich in magical history that'll bring Alaris one step closer to unravelling the truth threatening Aloria. Shape Alaris' journey and growth through combat and exploration decisions. Rise from novice mage to formidable sorcerer capable of altering history and destiny itself. Lead the charge to return the world of Arloria to its former glory and counteract the acts of darkness with the power of light.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!