Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island Drops New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island today, as the game has been released for PC and consoles

Join Alex, a backpacker, in befriending Greek gods to restore memories on Ambrosia Island.

Use the Ambrosidex to find hidden treasures and forge friendships with gods to aid Alex.

Engage in a non-linear tale of friendship and family among Greek legends on this dynamic island.

Indie game developer Polygon Treehouse and publisher Whitethorn Games have revealed the official release date for Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island. This is basically the last hurrah for you to check out the game, as they give a final peek into the story and the characters who are all around the fabled island. Enjoy the trailer above as its out today on PC and consoles.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

Mythwrecked invites you to take on the role of backpacker Alex, who has found herself stranded on the gorgeous shores of Ambrosia Island. As she begins to explore her surroundings, she discovers that she is not alone – the island is populated by the gods of Greek myth and legend! However, something is amiss – the gods are unable to remember who they are. In order to find her way home, she must befriend the inhabitants and help them to restore their memories. Explore the dynamic island in this non-linear adventure and unravel its story to discover its celestial guests and build friendships with the gods through a unique relationship mechanic. The closer you become, the more they are willing to help Alex with their godly powers. Solve the mystery of Ambrosia Island, save the gods, and hopefully help Alex find a way back home!

Gods Among Us: Many Gods call Ambrosia Island home, from Ares to Athena, Hermes to Hades. Tracking them all down is made easier with the Ambrosidex, though some may be harder to meet than others.

Treasure in the Sandbox: Use the radar signal on the Ambrosidex to hunt for lost godly treasures hidden all over the island! Return them to their rightful owners to help rekindle their memories and learn more about the island's fate.

Conversational Wizard: Explore the island, examine new objects and locations, and talk to others to unlock new conversation topics. Maybe some Gods know something that will help Alex on her adventure, but some sensitive topics may be off-limits until you have earned their friendship.

Greek Legend: Experience a non-linear, emotional story about the importance of friendship, family, and community.

