Nacon Reveals Tour De France 2023 & Pro Cycling Manager 2023 Nacon revealed that both Tour De France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023 will be coming out on the same date this June.

Nacon revealed two games at once this past week, as we are getting the 2023 versions of Tour De France and Pro Cycling Manager released on the same date. Those of you who are into all things cycling now have a couple of options, as both of the modern versions developed by Cyanide Studios will be released at the same time on June 8th, 2023, for PC and consoles. We got details on both games below along with the first gameplay trailer to check out.

Tour de France 2023

The official game of the Tour de France is back. In Tour de France 2023, players get on their bikes to race in a group of major races in the cycling calendar – the Tour de France, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Flèche Wallonne, Paris-Nice, Critérium du Dauphiné, Paris-Tours, Paris-Roubaix – and experience the excitement of each event. During the game, players become a rider for one of the 27 World Tour and Pro Tour teams in different game modes.

Race of the Moment: Introduced in the previous edition, a new challenge has been added: the "Downhill of the Moment." This new game mode takes place solely on downhill stretches and so requires unique strategies. Players can then compare their ranking with other competitors from all over the world.

More realistic rating system: the introduction of Agility and Medium Mountain ratings can lead to unexpected incidents, such as falls within the peloton, and also has an effect on what path the riders take.

More strategic gameplay: players can devise different strategies depending on their team members and their statistics.

Updated rider equipment, now rated based on quality.

Distinctive bibs added: "Super Combative" and "Best Team" for a greater challenge.

Various technical improvements: including collisions, AI behavior, and the path riders take in downhill stretches.

Pro Cycling Manager 2023

Pro Cycling Manager 2023, the leading cycling management game, returns this year and offers players the chance to be the sports director of their own cycling team. In Pro Cycling Manager 2023, players scout and select riders from every World Tour and Pro Team professional team. They then need to be prepared to take part in over 130 races available in the game.