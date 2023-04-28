Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Drops Collab Trailer Check out the new trailer for Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections as they highlight the NARUTOP99 worldwide popularity vote.

Bandai Namco has revealed a collaboration for Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections as part of the NARUTOP99 worldwide popularity vote. While not necessarily something coming to the game, the trailer is celebrating the result of the popularity vote with a trailer focused on the top-ranked characters you'll see in the game. Which, to be real, is almost the entire list as this game is looking more like a high school reunion of every character from the franchise under one title. However, the trailer does give us a little more insight into the game as we get to see more footage of multiple characters and how they'll be represented in this new title. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game will be released sometime later this year for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

"The tale of Naruto and Sasuke continues and has been re-cut and combined with an all new original story! Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a unique game experience that combines key gameplay moments from the series that highlight select scenes from across Naruto and Sasuke's deeply emotional story arcs. The experience immerses both new and long-time fans in an exciting Naruto action game, where they can relive some of the most important and beloved storylines from the series' history. In addition to this, an original story will also be available in the game. Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections features the largest roster in a Naruto game with playable characters from across the series, including fan-favorites Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki. The game also faithfully recreates the anime's art style, now delivered with crisp visuals and 60 FPS on new-gen consoles. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto's anime debut with the next entry in the blockbuster Ultimate Ninja Storm series!"