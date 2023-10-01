Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Naruto X Boruto, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Receives New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections before the game comes out this November.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, giving players a better look at the game's battles. The trailer gives you nearly five minutes' worth of content showing off a developer-guided tour of the game's modes, the story, the characters, the anime visuals almost pulled directly from the respective anime series, and more. Enjoy the trailer down below as the game is coming to PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, on November 17.

"In Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, players can choose from the largest roster in a Naruto game, with more than 130 characters from the series available, and ten new ones introduced in the game. Facing their opponents, they will be able to use various combos and even change their leader to keep the pressure on their opponent. Ninjutsu and Awakening will play an important part in combat. Players will be able to pick up to six Ninjutsu abilities to gain an advantage against their opponents. They can also awaken into a new form that will grant them even more power. To try and finish the battle, players can use all their chakra and unleash a powerful Secret Technique, which, when selecting specific characters, can turn into a Combination Secret Technique. Another new feature, the Simple Control mode, will help newcomers to the franchise unleash powerful combos with ease. Simple Control Mode comes in addition to the standard style players of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series have always known."

"By fighting either solo or online in Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, characters will level up and unlock additional customizations as well as other unlockable items, such as Finish scenes. Offline Free Battles will let players choose the way they want to fight against the computer or play an offline tournament. Players can hone their skills against others around the world in Online mode, choosing between Casual Match and Ranked Match. Online Mode will also feature custom matchmaking after launch, letting players choose who they want to challenge. In the game's History mode, players can relive epic story-based battles from the Naruto, experiencing key moments from the series complete with anime cut scenes and cinematic battles. In Special Story mode, a whole new storyline unfolds, taking place during the events of Boruto. Boruto realizes a mysterious man, Merz, is trying to initiate war. What will be Naruto and Sasuke's role?"

