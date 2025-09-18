Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anthony Alfredo, iRacing, nascar, NASCAR 25

NASCAR 25 Releases New Extended Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for NASCAR 25, as the team have provided an extended look at the gameplay to show what they have accomplished

Article Summary iRacing unveils extended gameplay video for NASCAR 25, featuring racer Anthony Alfredo testing the game

NASCAR 25 is the first standalone NASCAR console game developed and published by iRacing

All four premier NASCAR series, including ARCA, are fully playable with real drivers and robust career mode

Experience iconic tracks, custom career management, online multiplayer, and deep simulation authenticity

Developer and publisher iRacing dropped a new gameplay video for NASCAR 25, as we get a better look at the racing in this extended video. This time, the crew got professional racer Anthony Alfredo to take part in the testing phase, as he sat down and experimented with the game both with a controller and a racing wheel, testing all of the settings and how they compare to being in an actual race. Enjoy the video as the game is still set to be released on October 14, 2025.

NASCAR 25

NASCAR 25 is the first standalone NASCAR console title produced by iRacing, the developers behind the most authentic motorsport racing simulation in the world. iRacing is bringing decades of racing expertise to NASCAR 25, including developers who worked on fan-favorite NASCAR games like NASCAR Racing 2003, NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona, and entries from the NASCAR Thunder series. Gamers will be able to experience the thrill of racing superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega, short tracks like Martinsville and Bristol, and everything in between across the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series. With a variety of racing modes, including online multiplayer and a robust career mode, NASCAR 25 is the ultimate NASCAR racing experience!

NASCAR 25 will feature all four premier NASCAR series – the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and, appearing along NASCAR series in a standalone title for the first time, the ARCA Menards Series. All four series, along with real drivers from each, will feature extensively in NASCAR 25's Career Mode, where you'll customize your own driver and vehicles, manage contracts, money, facility, and staff, and make strategic choices on and off the track that play a pivotal role in your journey to becoming a NASCAR Cup Series champion. The four series are also playable in other gameplay modes such as quick races, seasons, and online multiplayer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!