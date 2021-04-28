Naughty Dog Has An Outline For The Last Of Us Part III

Remember how rabid The Last Of Us fans were to see Part II be released? Well, brace yourselves, it's about to get worse. During an appearance on the Script Apart podcast, Naughty Dog Creative Director Neil Druckmann revealed that the team currently has an outline of what they want The Last Of Us Part III's storyline to be like. To be clear, that means they have an idea of where they want the story's start, some of the middle, and the ending to go. Here's a couple of quotes that IGN pulled from the interview with Druckmann.

"I don't know how much I want to reveal… [co-writer Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story, that we're not making – but I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We'll see." "We've now had two games that I feel speak to something universal as well as telling a very personal story for these characters. With one game, there's no pattern of what a franchise is. With two games, now there's starting to be a pattern – now I feel like there are some structural and thematic themes you'd have to stick to if you're making a third game." "After we finish one of our big titles," Druckmann explained, "we take a long time to explore different ideas, whether it's going to be Last Of Us III, whether it's something new, whether there's some old franchise we want to go back to. I like to fully explore all of those, then look at, like: okay, we have all of these ideas in front of us. As a studio, what do we want to commit to? Because it's a huge commitment – monetary, time, passion, talent, so you think about all the opportunity costs that come with that."

So again, there's no script, there are no designs, there's nothing filmed yet, there's no release window, there's nothing else. Just an outline as they figure out where to go with it from here. We have to say that because every little thing the company did while making The Last Of Us Part II was examined and delved into and yelled at so much, especially when it kept getting delayed, that the hardcore fanbase for this series became intolerable. Even after it came out and people then yelled at them for the story. So we're telling you, straight-up, brace your expectations for a long wait. This game ain't popping out in 2023. Let's be honest, it took them seven years to get from the first to the second game. It's 2021… based on everything that happened last time, we'll be lucky if we see this game before the end of the decade.