NBA 2K22 Has Revealed Plans For Season Six Content

2K Games has revealed all of the content coming to NBA 2K22's Season Six, which they are calling Zero Gravity, set to drop this week. This season will have you staking your own claim in The City and the Cancha Del Mar by competing against players from around the world. This time you'll be competing in cosmic challenges to earn celestial rewards, fitting with the theme of the season. The season features Jayson Tatum as the primary focus as he ascends toward greatness, along with a rare Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki card for you to snag Plus a ton of additional content to several modes. We have the rundown of everything on the way as this season will kick off on April 8th.

MyCareer introduces new environments and a new Level 40 Bunny Mascot. Other rewards include Season 6 apparel, a BMX, a new animated item, and more. This Season also brings galactic events with TKO for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S and Power Up for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, NSW, and PC, where players can earn rewards and more;

MyTeam offers Playoff Agendas, including all 20 teams, moments based on big playoff performances, a LVL 40 Dark Matter Josh Giddey, and more. Fans can also play to put their MyTEAM rosters over the top and collect 4,000 cards to redeem a Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki Player Card and receive a Hall of Fame badge by acquiring all 80 badges in the game;

The W returns for the WNBA's historic 25th season with all-new rewards, including new 2K Breakthrough Gear, an Extra Badge Point, VC, a Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Green Release. Additionally, Season 6 gives players the opportunity to add WNBA legends Katie Smith and Cheryl Ford to their contact lists after reaching the Hall of Fame tier;

'First Fridays' features a collaboration between NBA 2K and COLORSxSTUDIOS, a new playlist of original recordings from A COLORS SHOW, with classic tracks from COLORS' global artist community including cuts from US rap star Smino, Belgian hip-hop artist Krisy, rising London talent ENNY, and more. The partnership will also premiere an episode of A COLORS SHOW with Oakland-based rapper GUAPDAD 4000, which is the first time a music video will be showcased in-game.