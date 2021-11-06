NBA 2K22 Releases First Updated Rankings For Players

We're only a couple of weeks into the NBA season and already, 2K Games has updated player rankings for everyone in NBA 2K22. The developers are making sure that everything in their world stays as accurate as possible to how players in the real-world NBA are doing, which means success and powerful stats are rewarded while those who can't deliver or fail are left stagnant or losing rankings. We have some of the bigger updates for you here but you can check out the complete list of changes on their website.

Paul George, SF, Los Angeles Clippers: 90 OVR (+2)

It's early, but right now, Paul George is averaging the most points of his career at 28.3 per game. Expected to carry the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard, PG has answered the call so far this season, even if it hasn't translated to wins yet. The Los Angeles native has high expectations this season and is viewed by many as a potential MVP candidate. PG is rolling with a full head of steam, let's see if he can keep it going.

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves: 89 OVR (+2)

KAT is undeniably one of the best big men in the game and has a knack for scoring from virtually anywhere on the court. It should come as no surprise that he's posting his typical numbers of 24 points, nearly 10 rebounds, and four assists per game, but what he's doing from an efficiency standpoint is insane. He's currently shooting 52 percent from the field and knocking down 50 percent of his three point attempts, let that sink in. Between KAT and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves might make some noise this year.

Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies: 89 OVR (+4)

Serious question, is there anything Ja can't do? He can leap over defenders with a single bound, he can speed from one end of the court to the other in the blink of an eye, and he can score at will with a graceful touch. The former No. 2 overall pick is making an early case for Most Improved Player of the Year, posting 28.3 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.7 assists—all career-highs—while hoisting his squad into a legitimate playoff contender year-in and year-out. Morant is a rising star, so it's only right his rating ascends too.

LaMelo Ball, PG, Charlotte Hornets: 87 OVR (+3)

How great is LaMelo? Whatever expectations you had for him, he's exceeded them and then some. We saw Steph Curry change the game by extending what's considered an "acceptable shot," is it possible that LaMelo is changing the game based on how he plays it? That's a debate for another time, but no one can deny the fact LaMelo has the Hornets off to their hottest start in years. The youngest Ball brother is receiving a three-point upgrade to his rating and there's a good chance it might go up again this season if he keeps performing at a high level.