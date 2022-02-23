NBA 2K22 Reveals Season Five Content Called "Power Within"

2K Games revealed the next season's worth of content coming to NBA 2K22 as Season Five will bring a different energy with "Power Within". The company dropped a ton of info in the latest Courtside Report, as we're getting a bit of anime added to both The City and Cancha Del Mar. You'll be able to snag some futuristic gear and other fun goodies around the area, as well as new music added to the soundtrack in a brand new partnership with Ninja Tune, plus updates being added to several modes in the game. We have the shorthand notes from the devs below along with the Season Five trailer, as it will all go live on Friday, February 25th.

NBA 2K22 Season 5: "Power Within" dives into players awakening a rare, legendary power that only a few possess. The anime-style journey features two-time champion Kevin Durant, 2019 first-round pick Rui Hachimura, and if the prophecy is true, future NBA superstar Paolo Banchero. While discovering the Power Within, players will experience the following: MyCAREER introduces new Level 40 rewards including either a Wildcat, Viper, Knight, or Beast Affiliation Skin based on players' affiliation for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, or a mascot for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, NSW, and PC. More additions include new thrilling quests, cutting-edge rewards, and environment updates around the City and the Cancha Del Mar with new murals and court floors;

introduces new Level 40 rewards including either a Wildcat, Viper, Knight, or Beast Affiliation Skin based on players' affiliation for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, or a mascot for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, NSW, and PC. More additions include new thrilling quests, cutting-edge rewards, and environment updates around the City and the Cancha Del Mar with new murals and court floors; MyTEAM offers Dynamic Ratings, meaning the cards will receive regular updates for the remainder of the regular season, six MyTeam collections spanning six decades, and an NBA 75 Domination tier, Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap, Dark Matter Ray Allen, and much more;

offers Dynamic Ratings, meaning the cards will receive regular updates for the remainder of the regular season, six MyTeam collections spanning six decades, and an NBA 75 Domination tier, Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap, Dark Matter Ray Allen, and much more; The W* offers new rewards, with the Hall of Fame tier player cards including Sacramento legends Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith, along with a Takeover Perk Picker. The other three reward tiers consist of 4,000 VC, an extra Badge Point, 2K Breakthrough Gear, Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Player Indicator;

offers new rewards, with the Hall of Fame tier player cards including Sacramento legends Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith, along with a Takeover Perk Picker. The other three reward tiers consist of 4,000 VC, an extra Badge Point, 2K Breakthrough Gear, Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Player Indicator; 'First Fridays' this season features a number of top tracks from UK-based label Ninja Tune artists. Check out the latest music in-game on the soundtrack and at Club 2K.