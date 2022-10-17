NBA Now 23 Has Released A New Season This Week

Com2uS has released a brand new season into NBA Now 23, as the mobile game has been given a couple of new additions and changes. Some of the major changes top the game is the inclusion of the new Prism Grade as it will change the way you end up leveling up players, the MVP system that will provide different options on a monthly basis, and a reward for logging in. We have details of all of the updates below, as the game is available to download completely free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Celebrating NBA legends of the past and present, the update adds the full 2023 roster of NBA teams and players as well as real-time data from the actual league schedule for added realism. It also features 10,000 players and coaches who have graced the court since 1990.

MVP – Players who achieved monthly MVP with exceptional performance in the past will also be available in-game. The newly added 'Vintage MVP' system will add one player each from the Western and Eastern Conference with greatly increased stats in that month.

October Event – Players can earn special cards as rewards by completing daily missions from now until Oct. 31st. Among the rewards, players can obtain high-value items, including the 'Signature Player Pack' and 'Diamond Player Pack,' which can be used to obtain rare players.

Players can earn special cards as rewards by completing daily missions from now until Oct. 31st. Among the rewards, players can obtain high-value items, including the 'Signature Player Pack' and 'Diamond Player Pack,' which can be used to obtain rare players. Special Login Reward Event – Players can participate in a special login event to get Live Diamond Player Pack, Live Premium Player Pack, and more. Live players are player cards that reflect the actual NBA league for the new season.