Necroking Confirmed For Release In Early September

After going through a series of tests throughtout the year, Necroking has revealed its official release for PC via Steam next month

Article Summary Necroking confirmed for PC release on Steam this September 4, 2024.

Command over 30 undead minions in real-time tactical battles.

Experience unique playthroughs with roguelite elements and procedurally generated levels.

Enjoy stunning hand-crafted pixel art visuals and vast Skull deckbuilding options.

Indie game developer KORO.GAMES and publisher Alawar confirmed this morning that Necroking will launch on PC via Steam next month. As you may recall, the game went through a number of different playtests earlier in the year; however, the medieval deckbuilding turn-based tactics roguelite title wasn't given a demo or any kind of Early Access date. Instead, the team has decided to skip all that and full release the game, as it arrives on September 4, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game is about three weeks out.

Necroking

Bear the crown and embark on a dark and twisted conquest to bring chaos and destruction to the settlements desecrated by life itself. As the Necroking, you must manage your monarchy of undead minions to defeat your foes and establish your dominion. Utilize more than 30 units of vile creatures as you battle using real-time tactical combat. Unlock Skulls to be granted new abilities and upgrades for your units as you wage war across the chaos-stricken cities, villages, graveyards, and more that lie before you. Bask in the hand-crafted pixel art style as Necroking blends the nostalgia of classic tactics experiences with modern sensibilities of the roguelite genre. Continue to lay siege to your enemies as new challenges and unique scenarios await you on each new run. Are you ready to make quick decisions amidst the chaos?

Become the Death Monarch: Harness the dark powers of necromancy and command an army of more than 30 undead minion types.

Harness the dark powers of necromancy and command an army of more than 30 undead minion types. Real-Time Tactical Gameplay: Engage in intense battles where strategic decision-making and quick reflexes are key.

Engage in intense battles where strategic decision-making and quick reflexes are key. Roguelite Elements: Every playthrough is unique, with procedurally generated levels and unpredictable challenges.

Every playthrough is unique, with procedurally generated levels and unpredictable challenges. Pixel Art Visuals: Immerse yourself in a beautifully hand-crafted world brought to life through stunning pixel art graphics.

Immerse yourself in a beautifully hand-crafted world brought to life through stunning pixel art graphics. Vast Skull Deckbuilding: Customize your playstyle by unlocking new Skulls and upgrading your units' skills.

