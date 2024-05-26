Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound Releases Vol. 7 Content

Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 7: Drift & Drag has been released with three new modes to conquer and new cars to achieve it in.

Article Summary Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 7 adds Drift & Drag modes for high-octane action.

League Mode brings a solo player experience with competitive street racing.

Two new cars, BMW M3 and Ford Mustang Dark Horse, join with customization options.

Speed Pass and Premium Speed Pass unlock 45+ new tiers of in-game content.

Electronic Arts released a new update for Need for Speed Unbound this past week, as Vol. 7: Drif & Drag is now available in the game. This one comes with a slew of content that will keep you busy for a while, as you have three new modes to conquer, several new cars, new legends, and two different Speed Passes to choose from. We have all the details from the devs here, and you can read the full patch notes on their website.

Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 7: Drift & Drag

Drift Mode: Players can elevate their street racing experience with the new Drift Mode. Crafted for those who speak in curves and think in throttle, this mode updates drifting to the classic ways with an overhauled handling model for drift builds – delivering unparalleled control and deeper levels of mastery in the drift. Drift playlists are also now added to PVP and Free Roam.

Players can elevate their street racing experience with the new Drift Mode. Crafted for those who speak in curves and think in throttle, this mode updates drifting to the classic ways with an overhauled handling model for drift builds – delivering unparalleled control and deeper levels of mastery in the drift. Drift playlists are also now added to PVP and Free Roam. Drag Mode: This mode redefines racing in Need for Speed Unbound with a fresh approach when players need to take a break from the circuits. It's a deep dive into the essence of street racing, where the thrill comes from manual gear shifts, strategic lane changes to dodge obstacles, and perfectly timed nitrous boosts. Offering a challenge for up to four players, it's not just about the fastest car but the sharpest driver. Drag playlists are also now added to PVP and Free Roam.

This mode redefines racing in Need for Speed Unbound with a fresh approach when players need to take a break from the circuits. It's a deep dive into the essence of street racing, where the thrill comes from manual gear shifts, strategic lane changes to dodge obstacles, and perfectly timed nitrous boosts. Offering a challenge for up to four players, it's not just about the fastest car but the sharpest driver. Drag playlists are also now added to PVP and Free Roam. League Mode: In Need for Speed Unbound, The League revitalizes the competitive spirit of Need for Speed Underground, offering a richer solo player experience in Free Roam. Challenge new Rival Racers in head-to-head battles throughout the volume to win their unique rides. This feature also introduces a community challenge, requiring collective effort to unlock the final boss and claim a new custom. With rivals showing up regularly and with new leagues on the way, this is where strategy, skill, and community converge, pushing players to earn their place among street racing legends.

In Need for Speed Unbound, The League revitalizes the competitive spirit of Need for Speed Underground, offering a richer solo player experience in Free Roam. Challenge new Rival Racers in head-to-head battles throughout the volume to win their unique rides. This feature also introduces a community challenge, requiring collective effort to unlock the final boss and claim a new custom. With rivals showing up regularly and with new leagues on the way, this is where strategy, skill, and community converge, pushing players to earn their place among street racing legends. New Rides: Two drift and drag superstars make their grand entrance in Vol. 7, the BMW M3 Competition Touring '23 with its agility and the Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 with its pure, raw power. Ready for both drag and drift builds, these vehicles are fully customizable and come with multiple unlockable body kit options. Two sets of Rare Customs for these cars feature designs inspired by NFS Underground plus a special Speedhunters collaboration.

Two drift and drag superstars make their grand entrance in Vol. 7, the BMW M3 Competition Touring '23 with its agility and the Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 with its pure, raw power. Ready for both drag and drift builds, these vehicles are fully customizable and come with multiple unlockable body kit options. Two sets of Rare Customs for these cars feature designs inspired by NFS Underground plus a special Speedhunters collaboration. NFS Legends: New NFS Legends content arrives in this volume, featuring Underground-inspired PVP playlists starring Eddie's Skyline and Rachel's 350Z. Melissa's Eclipse will also be available to unlock in the Premium Speed Pass.

New NFS Legends content arrives in this volume, featuring Underground-inspired PVP playlists starring Eddie's Skyline and Rachel's 350Z. Melissa's Eclipse will also be available to unlock in the Premium Speed Pass. Speed Pass: A new volume means a new Speed Pass. This one is packed with customization content across 45 tiers of unlocks. Headlining the Vol. 7 Speed Pass is the BMW M3 Competition Touring '23 with multiple body kits to fully customize the new ride. There are even XP Boosts to be unlocked that'll accelerate Rank and Speed Pass progression. CAR: BMW M3 Competition Touring '23 BODYKITS: BMW M3 Competition Touring '23 CUSTOM: Underground-Dragster BMW M3 Competition Touring '23 CHARACTER SKIN FOR MP: Anechka, Boost, and Waru COSMETICS: Rims from Equip, Rotiform, and more And more, 45 Total Tiers to Unlock

A new volume means a new Speed Pass. This one is packed with customization content across 45 tiers of unlocks. Headlining the Vol. 7 Speed Pass is the BMW M3 Competition Touring '23 with multiple body kits to fully customize the new ride. There are even XP Boosts to be unlocked that'll accelerate Rank and Speed Pass progression. Premium Speed Pass: The Vol. 7 Premium Speed Pass immediately grants the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 and opens up access to its three bodykits, alongside an additional three Rare Custom versions of the new cars arriving in this volume, including two original Speedhunters designs. Players with this Speed Pass also gain access to unlocking new customization options, including LED and LCD rims and plates, music-reactive customization parts, individual tire smoke customization, signature style options, and more. There are 30 total tiers of content to unlock in this premium track, which includes: CAR: Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 BODYKITS: Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 CUSTOM: Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 – Speedhunters Edition (Drag) CUSTOM: BMW M3 Competition Touring '23 – Speedhunters Edition (Drift) CUSTOM: Underground-Drifter Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 NFS LEGENDS CUSTOM: Melissa's Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX '99 COSMETICS: Music-reactive customization parts COSMETICS: LCD License plates and rims DRIVING EFFECTS: Rip Up, Burn Up the Road And more, 30 Total Tiers to Unlock

The Vol. 7 Premium Speed Pass immediately grants the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse '24 and opens up access to its three bodykits, alongside an additional three Rare Custom versions of the new cars arriving in this volume, including two original Speedhunters designs. Players with this Speed Pass also gain access to unlocking new customization options, including LED and LCD rims and plates, music-reactive customization parts, individual tire smoke customization, signature style options, and more. There are 30 total tiers of content to unlock in this premium track, which includes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!