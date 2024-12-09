Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Needy Streamer Overload: Typing of The Net, WSS Playground

Needy Streamer Overload: Typing of The Net Set For January Release

Needy Streamer Overload: Typing of The Net has been given a release date as we'll see the game arrive in late January for Steam

Article Summary Needy Streamer Overload: Typing of The Net launches on Steam January 21, 2025; get ready to type fast!

Dive into the parasocial frenzy as OMGkawaiiAngel's number-one fan to spam & ace typing challenges.

Explore over 200 internet slang terms to nab a coveted shoutout during live streams by OMGkawaiiAngel.

Relive nostalgic internet lingo and master 2024 trends to catch KAngel's eye in this typing adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher WSS Playground confirmed the release date for Needy Streamer Overload: Typing of The Net over the weekend. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the goal of the game is to become OMGkawaiiAngel's number-one online fan, as you will be that kind of subscriber by raiding her stream and spamming her chat, begging for a shoutout. You'll need to type as fast as possible to spam dozens of comments in hopes that something will catch her eye or resonate with her, including using millennial memes, as well as "outdated demure and mindful jargon." So you have what it takes to get her attention? You can read more about the game below as it will be released on PC via Steam on January 21, 2025.

Needy Streamer Overload: Typing of The Net

OMG! OMG! OMGkawaiiAngel is about to go live! Step into the role of an overly-obsessed fan of a famed content creator. Push the boundaries of parasocial relationships, where commenting in a favorite creator's chat might just lead to life fulfillment. I hope she notices me! Maybe she'll shout me out! Nothing builds typing speed like urgent messages that need acknowledgement right meow. Type out quippy, slang-filled messages to catch OMGkawaiiAngel's attention in hopes of earning a shoutout during her livestream. Experiment with more than 200 slang terms, with full explanations of each colloquialism mid-game for accurate (arguably educational) etymology.

I know how to get her attention! 'VERY DEMURE, VERY MINDFUL! *send*. Hmm, that meme only lasted a week…what about… 'Haha, literally can't even!'…IT'S NOT WORKING!" Find out what memes, trends, and jargon resonate with KAngel the most. Type out internet lingo of old (from what, like, five years ago?) in nostalgic wayback-machine-style messages reminiscent of early internet eras, or reference the latest trends of 2024's fast-paced social media landscape.

