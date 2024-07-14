Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BancyCo, Neo Harbor Rescue Squad

Neo Harbor Rescue Squad Announced For PC & PlayStation

All of the hype and images of an anime stitched to the action and situations of being a medic. Neo Harbor Rescue Squad is on the way!

Article Summary Neo Harbor Rescue Squad announced for PC & PlayStation by BancyCo.

Become a paramedic and grow through challenges in an anime-style game.

Gameplay features a triage system and over 50 treatment mini-games.

Draws inspiration from real Hong Kong paramedics and vibrant city locales.

Indie game developer and publisher BancyCo revealed their latest game on the way as you become an action paramedic in Neo Harbor Rescue Squad. The game will have you playing as a rookie paramedic, learning everything you need in order to tend to patients and grow in your position. While also meeting people and building relationships like you're in the middle of an anime. All of which they claim were inspired by real paramedics in Hong Kong. The game doesn't have a release date yet, only the word that it will be out before year's end on PC via Steam, as well as PS4 and PS5.

Neo Harbor Rescue Squad

The Rescue Squad has long lived in the shadow of the Neo Harbor City's prestigious Fire Department, but no more! As the team's new paramedic rookie, players must respond to emergencies throughout the city, deal with difficult patients, and protect the squad's reputation against the machinations of news reporter Betty Woo! Players will use a bold, frantic triage system to juggle multiple waves of patients on each call, capturing the urgency, unpredictability, and critical decision-making required of the job in an accessible way. They'll manage several scenes at once and employ special shields to buy time to strategize, all while the clock is ticking.

Players will also have to master over 50 intense (and sometimes hilarious) treatment minigames to stabilize those patients and keep them from going critical — from performing CPR to stopping nosebleeds, wrapping bandages, using a defibrillator, and so much more! The game takes real stories of emergency personnel, as told to the team, and spins them into an over-the-top, dramatic tale of teamwork and rivalry. Co-Founder Nancy Yeung took major inspiration from her hometown of Hong Kong for Neo Harbor City's vibrant locales — including dim sum shops, night markets, and even an amusement park beset by a typhoon.Players will make impactful choices throughout the city's gorgeous visual novel scenes, which feature animated characters, expressive voices, and (of course) a smarmy-talking dolphin!

