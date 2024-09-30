Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ChaoticBrain Studios, Meridiem Games, Neon Blood

Neon Blood Announces New November Release Date

The cyberpunk adventure game Neon Blood has confirmed an official release date, as the game will be out on PC and consoles this November

Article Summary Neon Blood releases on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 on November 26, 2024.

Game set in 2053 Viridis, a megacity divided into Bright City and Blind City.

Detective Axel McCoin leads a revolution against class differences and corruption.

Features 2.5D aesthetic with 2D PixelArt and 3D environments, highlighting contrasting cityscapes.

Indie game developer ChaoticBrain Studios and publisher Meridiem Games dropped the first trailer for their new adventure game Neon Blood. The team has confirmed that both the digital version and physical edition will arrive for PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch and PS5 on November 26, 2024. You can check out more about the physical edition in the trailer above as we wait for its arrival in the next two months.

Neon Blood

In the year 2053, after the Third World War, humanity was reduced to a single megacity, Viridis, formed by two cities, the luxurious Bright City and the dystopian Blind City. Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, will be motivated by his ideals to rebel against the injustices caused by the drastic class difference between the two cities that exist in the dystopian society they inhabit, becoming a symbol of a revolution. In his adventure, Axel will encounter powerful allies who will help him in his purpose, as well as enemies who will stand in his way, such as Ruby Emerald, who will do everything possible to thwart Axel's plans.

Neon Blood features an elaborate and deep story with a cyberpunk theme that serves as a thread to tell Axel's story, which will be marked by the relationships he will establish throughout his adventure, showing the player the different realities of the two cities. In Neon Blood, we embrace a 2.5D aesthetic based on using 2D PixelArt sprites with 3D-modeled environments, maintaining an aesthetic differentiation between flat characters and the environment with depth. Explore the two deeply contrasting cities with markedly different aesthetics – the futuristic sci-fi cityscape of Bright City and the dark, gritty cyberpunk-inspired Blind City. Use the investigative skills of detective Axel McCoin to reveal Viridis's dark secrets and set in motion a revolution that could destroy the foundations of society.

