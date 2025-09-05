Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports FC 26, FC 26, Zlatan Football Club

Zlatan Football Club Has Been Added To EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26 has decided to add a brand new club to the mix that Zlatan Ibrahimović fans will love: the Zlatan Football Club

Article Summary Zlatan Football Club joins EA Sports FC 26, featuring Zlatan Ibrahimović in every position on the field.

Fans can play as Zlatan FC in Kick Off mode, with a unique kit and logo inspired by the football legend.

Experience Zlatan's talent in every role—from striker to goalkeeper—for the ultimate FC 26 novelty team.

EA Sports celebrates Zlatan's legacy with a club that embodies his personality and iconic career in FC 26.

As part of the rollout for FC 26, EA Sports has revealed that they are adding the Zlatan Football Club as one of the teams you can play as in this entry. Yes, we know, its a joke team in which every single position is played by Swedish player Zlatan Ibrahimović. …But who cares?! It's a video game! Let's have some fun with it, as you get to play his preferred position: all of them! The game will come with a bespoke kit and logo inspired (and requested) by Zaltan himself, available across Kick Off at launch. We have more details below, as the game is still slated for release on September 26, 2025.

EA Sports FC 26 – Zlatan Football Club

Known for his bold personality on and off the field, the mercurial striker enjoyed a prolific career across Europe and North America, and with Zlatan FC sees one of his most prolific quotes become reality. Not only will FC players once again get to experience his goal-scoring prowess up front, but they'll now also get to experience Zlatan tracking back for a last-ditch tackle, making a spectacular save, marshalling the midfield, or shouting instructions from the touchline.

The team features a unique visual identity that truly represents the ex-Swedish International and current FC 26 ICON and celebrates his illustrious career alongside the start of a new era for Zlatan and EA Sports FC. The logo encompasses a tradition of evolution, the same evolution that marked Zlatan's path to stardom, and features a bold and striking 'Z' that stands for, well, Zlatan. Fans will have the ability to play with Zlatan FC across Kick Off mode in FC 26, with the team being selectable in the 'Rest of World' category.

"Zlatan is pleased to finally be able to express himself in all areas of the pitch," said Zlatan FC Manager, Goalkeeper, Striker, Defender, and Midfielder Zlatan Ibrahimović. "Fans will no longer have to decide who to play in what position, because they will have the best player available – me."

"At EA Sports FC we pride ourselves on bringing the world's greatest football clubs together in our experiences, and as a long time Zlatan FC fan, I'm thrilled to see the team make its digital debut in EA Sports FC 26," said James Salmon, Senior Director for EA Sports FC Franchise Activation. "Our community have long clamoured for Zlatan to return to FC, and we're excited for fans to take control of this illustrious club and its notable players such as Zlatan, Zlatan, and Zlatan."

