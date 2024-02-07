Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ChaoticBrain Studios, Meridiem Games, Neon Blood

Neon Blood Releases Brand-New Introduction Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Neon Blood, as Meridiem Games have provided their first offciial look at the game in this introduction.

Article Summary Neon Blood's introductory trailer by ChaoticBrain Studios drops, teasing its 2024 release.

Meridiem Games showcases Neon Blood's 2D-pixel art in a unique 3D world.

Dive into a dystopian society split into luxurious Bright City and grim Blind City.

Join Detective Axel McCoin's quest against class injustice in a cyberpunk megacity.

Indie game developer ChaoticBrain Studios and publisher Meridiem Games dropped the first trailer for their new adventure game Neon Blood. This is the first time they're giving players a look at the JRPG graphic adventure game, which shows off a number of scenes and gives a better idea about how the game will play. Along with a better look at their 2D-pixel art sitting in a 3D environment. Enjoy the trailer, as the game has been earmarked for a 2024 release for PC and all three major consoles.

In the year 2053, after the Third World War, humanity was reduced to a single megacity, Viridis, formed by two cities, the luxurious Bright City and the dystopian Blind City. Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, will be motivated by his ideals to rebel against the injustices caused by the drastic class difference between the two cities that exist in the dystopian society they inhabit, becoming a symbol of a revolution. In his adventure, Axel will encounter powerful allies who will help him in his purpose, as well as enemies who will stand in his way, such as Ruby Emerald, who will do everything possible to thwart Axel's plans.

Neon Blood features an elaborate and deep story with a cyberpunk theme that serves as a thread to tell Axel's story, which will be marked by the relationships he will establish throughout his adventure, showing the player the different realities of the two cities. In Neon Blood, we embrace a 2.5D aesthetic based on using 2D PixelArt sprites with 3D-modeled environments, maintaining an aesthetic differentiation between flat characters and the environment with depth. Explore the two deeply contrasting cities with markedly different aesthetics – the futuristic sci-fi cityscape of Bright City and the dark, gritty cyberpunk-inspired Blind City. Use the investigative skills of detective Axel McCoin to reveal Viridis's dark secrets and set in motion a revolution that could destroy the foundations of society.

