Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, iam8bit, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Angel Matrix, Neon White

Neon White Will Be Getting Two New Vinyl Soundtrack Releases

You can now pre-order two different vinyl music soundtrack albums for the game Neon White, as they will ship sometime early next year.

Annapurna Interactive and Angel Matrix have partnered up with iam8bit to release two new vinyl soundtracks for Neon White. The company decided to split the music into two different releases, as you can now pre-order Part 1 "The Wicked Heart" and Part 2 "The Burn That Cures" via their website. Each album features the iconic artwork by Rebecca Ryan, matching that of the game as you will embrace Machine Girl's heart-pounding and mood-setting tracks. We have more info on both albums for you here.

Neon White Soundtrack Part 1 "The Wicked Heart" ($42.99) – Volume 1 of the Neon White soundtrack features the finest tracks built for the game's uber-fast and uber-frantic speedrun-style gameplay – the kind of synthy strains and chords you can really grind your teeth to. The 2xLP features 18 Machine Girl songs pressed on Neon Red and Purple Splatter vinyl. Artist Rebecca Ryan nailed the old-school aesthetic, and Neon White creator Ben Esposito brought the album's design together into one triumphant package.

Neon White Soundtrack Part 2 "The Burn That Cures" ($42.99) – Volume 2 of the Neon White soundtrack is loaded with big beats, retro record scratches, and hot, fresh loops crafted especially for the game's iconic overworld, as well as character and story themes designed to tug at your heartstrings. The 2xLP features 33 Machine Girl songs pressed on Neon Green and Blue Splatter vinyl and features artwork from Rebecca Ryan with design by Ben Esposito.

"Neon White is an action-packed first-person shooter where players take up the role of the titular character as he tries to piece together the mysteries of his past life. Along the way, hordes of demon invaders are defeated, the secrets of the afterlife are revealed, and redemption is finally found. All the while, Machine Girl's electronic-punk soundtrack delivers an extra layer of intensity to each battle and emotional story point."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!