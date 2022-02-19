Neon White Will Release A Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

Annapurna Interactive and Angel Matrix have revealed they will be releasing a free demo of Neon White during the Steam Next Fest next week. Not a lot has been talked about the game so far, other than the visuals for this look absolutely killer. The latest reveal trailer, which you can see below, features the one and only Steve Blum doing the voiceover introducing the action FPS game. As part of the celebration for the demo's release during the festival, the game's creator Ben Esposito will be featured in a livestream hosted on the game's Steam page. The stream will happen around 11:45am PT on February 21st, and will essentially be a chat about the game's development process, as well as talking about the playable levels and what you can expect when the game launches. Which, as we speak, is currently set to happen sometime in the first half of 2022. Until then, enjoy the trailer and info below as we wait for the demo to launch on Monday.

In Neon White, players take the role of White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. Players will collect and use "Soul Cards" to attack foes or discard them to use unique movement abilities, compete for the best times by cleverly combining cards to discover massive shortcuts, and uncover Heaven's mysteries by getting to know the other assassins. You play as Neon White, an assassin plucked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a shot at redemption.

