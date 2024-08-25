Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ByteRockers' Games, Net.Attack()

Net.Attack() Releases New Teaser Video & Demo at Gamescom 2024

ByteRockers' Games revealed a new trailer for Net.Attack() at Gamescom 2024, where they also showed off a new demo to attendees

Indie game developer and publisher ByteRockers' Games revealed more about their latest title, Net.Attack(), during Gamescom 2024. The team was in Germany for the event, showing off a new demo for the technical top-down action roguelite, where you act as an interactive hacker making your way through the mainframe while setting up attacks so you can easily break through various walls of protection. Enjoy the trailer and info as we wait to see when they plan to release it.

Net.Attack()

Net.Attack() is a dynamic Top-Down Action Roguelite where you create your own abilities using programming. Dive into the node-based coding system, designed for both newcomers and coding enthusiasts. Build, tweak, and optimize your attacks and dominate the virtual battleboards. Hobby hackers experience fast-paced top-down action in this survivors-like game, where they are pushed to their strategic limits in every round and constantly face new challenges. In each session, the code must be adapted and the attacks optimized. All you need is a hoodie, and the hacker feeling is perfect.

Intuitive node-based coding: Revolutionizes coding by providing a drag-and-drop node system that turns complex coding concepts into visual, manageable components. This user-friendly interface allows you to easily construct and refine powerful algorithms, making the art of coding both fun and accessible to everyone, regardless of prior programming knowledge.

Revolutionizes coding by providing a drag-and-drop node system that turns complex coding concepts into visual, manageable components. This user-friendly interface allows you to easily construct and refine powerful algorithms, making the art of coding both fun and accessible to everyone, regardless of prior programming knowledge. Dynamic gameplay: Engage in fast-paced, top-down action where each round pushes your strategic limits. Whether you have 20 minutes or several hours, the game offers a deeply rewarding experience.

Engage in fast-paced, top-down action where each round pushes your strategic limits. Whether you have 20 minutes or several hours, the game offers a deeply rewarding experience. Endless possibilities: No two playthroughs are the same in Net.Attack(). The game constantly evolves with new challenges that test your problem-solving skills and creativity. Each session offers unique scenarios that require you to adapt and optimize your code and attacks.

No two playthroughs are the same in Net.Attack(). The game constantly evolves with new challenges that test your problem-solving skills and creativity. Each session offers unique scenarios that require you to adapt and optimize your code and attacks. Rich content: With a huge variety of unlockables, including new nodes, characters, and more, players can enhance their attacks and create new combinations of effects.

